Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market (2021 to 2030) - by Disease, Therapeutic Type and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The narcolepsy drugs market was valued at $2,680.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,667.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Narcolepsy is mainly a long-term neurological disorder characterized by a classic tetrad of excessive daytime sleepiness with irresistible sleep attacks, cataplexy (sudden bilateral loss of muscle tone), hypnagogic hallucination, and sleep paralysis. Around 70% individuals experience episodes of sudden loss of muscle strength, this is often referred to as cataplexy, which can be brought on by strong emotions. Less commonly, there may be inability to move or vivid hallucinations when falling asleep or waking up. People with narcolepsy tend to sleep about the same number of hours per day as people without, but the quality of sleep tends to be worse.

Narcolepsy is a rare and under-diagnosed chronic condition affecting both males and females equally. The severity of the disease and rise in number of individuals being affected by narcolepsy are the factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement process for FDA-approved prescription medicines help increase the demand for these drugs. However, lack of awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment availability is predicted to hinder the market growth. There is an increase in the number of programs organized by various organizations mainly due to surge in awareness, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The narcolepsy drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease type, therapeutics type, and region. By disease type, the market is classified into daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia, and other disease type. By therapeutics type, the market is divided into central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and other therapeutic type. By region, the global narcolepsy drugs market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in global prevalence of narcolepsy

Narcolepsy awareness programs and services

Presence of reimbursement policies regarding narcolepsy

Restraints

Adverse effects and risks related to narcolepsy drugs

Delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis

Opportunity

Untapped markets in the developing countries

Key Players

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bioprojet Company

Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Shionogi Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis International AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

