Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market (2021 to 2030) - by Disease, Therapeutic Type and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Disease and Therapeutic Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The narcolepsy drugs market was valued at $2,680.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,667.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Narcolepsy is mainly a long-term neurological disorder characterized by a classic tetrad of excessive daytime sleepiness with irresistible sleep attacks, cataplexy (sudden bilateral loss of muscle tone), hypnagogic hallucination, and sleep paralysis. Around 70% individuals experience episodes of sudden loss of muscle strength, this is often referred to as cataplexy, which can be brought on by strong emotions. Less commonly, there may be inability to move or vivid hallucinations when falling asleep or waking up. People with narcolepsy tend to sleep about the same number of hours per day as people without, but the quality of sleep tends to be worse.
Narcolepsy is a rare and under-diagnosed chronic condition affecting both males and females equally. The severity of the disease and rise in number of individuals being affected by narcolepsy are the factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement process for FDA-approved prescription medicines help increase the demand for these drugs. However, lack of awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment availability is predicted to hinder the market growth. There is an increase in the number of programs organized by various organizations mainly due to surge in awareness, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The narcolepsy drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease type, therapeutics type, and region. By disease type, the market is classified into daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia, and other disease type. By therapeutics type, the market is divided into central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and other therapeutic type. By region, the global narcolepsy drugs market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Narcolepsy drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and end users of Narcolepsy drugs used across the globe.
- Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in global prevalence of narcolepsy
- Narcolepsy awareness programs and services
- Presence of reimbursement policies regarding narcolepsy
Restraints
- Adverse effects and risks related to narcolepsy drugs
- Delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis
Opportunity
- Untapped markets in the developing countries
Key Players
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Bioprojet Company
- Graymark Healthcare, Inc.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- Shionogi Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Novartis International AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uipo71
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005605/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.