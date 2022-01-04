Global Human Nutrition Markets Report 2021-2026: Focus on Vitamins, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Minerals, Dietary Supplement, Functional Nutrient, Infant Nutrition, Food & Beverages - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Human Nutrition Market - Analysis By Product Type (Vitamins, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Minerals), Application, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Human Nutrition Market was valued at USD 252.38 Billion in the year 2020.

The major factors driving the growth of the global Human Nutrition market are growing demand for safe and nutritious health products and supplements, rising disposable income and increasing concern over health among consumers.

The Dietary Supplement segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period primarily because the elderly population is focusing on adapting to nutritional supplements specifically tailored to their needs to maintain their good health and quality of life. The process of aging results in various changes in an individual, including psychological, physiological, and social, which affects their dietary and food choices.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in Global Human Nutrition market in 2026. This can be attributed to the United States being the epicenter for the market owing to the presence of a well-developed distribution channel along with the production hub of key manufacturers. Furthermore, the increasing demand for such dietary supplements across countries like Mexico is the factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

Factors such as growing prevalence of various diseases due to unhealthy eating, rising demand of fortified food products, rising disposable income, and growing health consciousness and demand for nutritional supplements are driving the growth of the global Human Nutrition Market.

Moreover, surging preference for fortifying and nutritional food additives is one of the major factors fostering the growth of human nutrition market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

ADM Company

Glanbia PLC

Nestle

Kerry Group PLC

DSM Company

Bayer Group

Abbott Laboratories

Usana Health Sciences

Corbion NV

Amway

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Human Nutrition Market: Product Overview

4. Global Human Nutrition Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Human Nutrition Market

4.3 Global Human Nutrition Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Human Nutrition Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Human Nutrition Market by Product Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Nutrition Market- By Product Type

5.3 By Vitamins, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.4 By Probiotics, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.5 By Proteins/Amino Acids, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.6 By Minerals/ Others, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6. Global Human Nutrition Market By Application

6.1 Global Human Nutrition Market by Application

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Nutrition Market- By Application

6.3 By Dietary Supplement, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.4 By Functional Nutrient, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.5 By Infant Nutrition, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.6 By Food & Beverages, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

7. Global Human Nutrition Market By Distribution Channel

7.1 Global Human Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Nutrition Market- By Distribution Channel

7.3 By OTC, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

7.4 By Prescribed, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

8. North America Human Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 North America Human Nutrition Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 North America Human Nutrition Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins/Amino Acids, Minerals/ Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Application (Dietary Supplement, Functional Nutrient, Infant Nutrition, Food & Beverages)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (OTC, Prescribed)

8.6 North America Human Nutrition Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Human Nutrition Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Human Nutrition Market- By Country

9. Europe Human Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Asia Pacific Human Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11. Global Human Nutrition Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Human Nutrition Market Drivers

11.2 Global Human Nutrition Market Restraints

11.3 Global Human Nutrition Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Nutrition - By Product Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Nutrition - By Application (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Nutrition - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

12.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Nutrition - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Human Nutrition Market

13.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Human Nutrition Market

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kynctv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005590/en/