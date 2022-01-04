Insights on the Central Nervous Disorders Therapeutics Global Market to 2030 - Introduction of a Novel Drug Delivery Systems in CNS Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Central Nervous Disorders Therapeutics Market by Disease, Distribution Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The central nervous disorders therapeutics market generated $1,17,556.10 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,32,294.20 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.
The central nervous system (CNS) is a complex system that regulates and coordinates body activities. Central nervous system (CNS) disorders, also known as central nervous system diseases. It is a group of neurological disorders that affect structure and function of brain and spinal cord. The group of disorder including tumors that cause delayed puberty. However, CNS disorders such as neurodegenerative diseases, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, genetic disorders, cancers, and others affect structure and function of the brain or spinal cord. Thus, CNS treatment are used to treat these disorders.
The central nervous disorders therapeutics market is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period, owing to rise in case of chronic diseases such as neurovascular diseases, degenerative diseases, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, infectious diseases, mental health, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, and depression. Moreover, increase in geriatric population is one of the major factors that drives the market growth. Hence, these factors further augment the central nervous disorders therapeutics market.
Over the years, central nervous disorders therapeutics market has shown huge growth due to advancements in diagnostics, treatment, and drug discovery techniques. Moreover, increase in demand for effective CNS treatment and therapeutic options encourage major pharmaceutical companies to invest in R&D, thus creating future growth opportunities. In addition, rise in awareness regarding treatment of neurovascular diseases, degenerative diseases, infectious diseases, and mental health, surge in prevalence of lifestyle-associated CNS disorders propel growth of the central nervous disorders therapeutics market.
Furthermore, increase in prevalence of CNS disorders and presence of strong pipeline drugs are some of the factors, which are projected to offer huge growth opportunities in the future. In addition, introduction of a novel drug delivery systems in CNS also offers ample growth opportunities to the central nervous disorders therapeutics market.
The central nervous disorders therapeutics market is classified on the basis of disease, distribution channel, age group, and region. By disease, the market is divided into neurovascular diseases, degenerative diseases (Alzheimer's diseases, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and others), infectious diseases, mental health (anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, depression, and others), and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital-based pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. By age group, it is segmented into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. By region, the market is analyzed across, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the central nervous disorders therapeutics market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.
- Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of CNS Disorders
- Presence of Strong Pipeline Drugs
Restraints
- High treatment cost
Opportunity
- Introduction of a Novel Drug Delivery Systems in CNS
Companies Mentioned
- Biogen
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck & Co.
- Astra Zeneca
- Shire PLC
- Novartis AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
