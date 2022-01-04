De Novo Cypress Bank & Trust Selects CSI's NuPoint® Core Platform to Provide Tech Foundation for Integrated Banking Services

Palm Beach, Florida-based Cypress Bank & Trust, a de novo bank serving markets across Florida, has selected Computer Services, Inc.'s (CSI) CSVI NuPoint® core platform as the backbone of its integrated banking services. The bank selected CSI, a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, for its shared commitment to service and ability to integrate with existing systems.

Cypress Bank & Trust grew out of The Cypress Trust Company, which established a strong client base and solid reputation through its 25 years of offering individualized trust and investment management services. The implementation of CSI's NuPoint will enable Cypress Bank & Trust to deliver a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to new clients and expand services to existing trust and investment management clients.

"For the last 25 years, we have specialized in providing personalized trust services to meet the holistic needs of our clients," said Dana Kilborne, president, CEO and director of Cypress Bank & Trust. "To successfully expand into banking services, it is imperative that we work with a provider that has the technology advancements and proven experience to support our initiatives. We believe CSI will be a true partner in providing innovative solutions that will enable us to provide the comprehensive banking and financial services products our clients expect."

CSI's NuPoint is a flexible, cloud-based core banking system that offers banks seamless integration and the ability to connect to third-party APIs. By leveraging CSI's secure infrastructure and service, Cypress Bank & Trust will have the ability to effectively deploy customer-facing banking solutions that expand their footprint while streamlining backend processes. Cypress Bank & Trust will also leverage CSI's integrated online and digital banking solutions to create a consistent and engaging client experience across all channels.

"At CSI, our top priority is providing industry-leading technology and services that empower community banks to grow their businesses and innovate," said Giovanni Mastronardi, Group President, CSI Enterprise Banking. "As a de novo, Cypress Bank & Trust has the opportunity to establish a modern technology foundation for their banking services. CSI is the ideal partner to help them realize that potential by providing advanced solutions and a laser focus on customer support."

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI's reputation and have resulted in the Company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin' Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the "best user experience" in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media's "Dividend Aristocrats." CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

