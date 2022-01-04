Worldwide Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry to 2030 - Featuring Saudi Arabian Oil, China Gas Holdings and Chevron Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market by Source and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquefied petroleum gas market was valued at $130.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $243.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Liquefied petroleum gas is the by-product of propane and butane that is extracted through refineries of crude oil and natural gas. It is a green fuel, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative for the conventional fuels such as gasoline and diesel or kerosene. LPG meets the requirement of quality, efficiency, environment, heat controllability, and other from industrial consumers. LPG is used in various applications, including mobility & transport, domestic, energy & power, agricultural, and food industries.

Rise in demand for petroleum products from developing economies and government initiatives toward the use of green fuel from developing & developed economies significantly contribute toward the growth of the global LPG market. However, concerns related with the storage of LPG due to its inflammable nature and irregular supply of LPG to domestic consumers are expected to hamper the growth of the market, globally. Conversely, the rise in investment toward oil & gas exploration and production activities is expected to create potential growth opportunity for key players operating in this market.

The global liquefied petroleum gas market is segmented on the basis of source, application and region. Depending on source, the market is segregated into refinery, associated gas, and non-associated gas. On the basis of application, it is categorized into residential, commercial, agriculture, industrial, transportation, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

rise in demand for LPG from various applications such as residential, commercial, and industrial

Government initiatives to encourage the commercialization of LPG as cooking and auto fuel

Restraints

Rapid development of renewable energy sector and high installation cost of refineries

Opportunity

Rise in investment toward oil & gas exploration and production activities

Key Market Segments

By Source

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-associated Gas

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Industrial

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

China Gas Holdings Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

FLAGA GmbH

Repsol

Kleenheat

Total SE

Reliance Industries Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

