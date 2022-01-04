Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Participation in the ICR Conference 2022

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW, today announced that Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2022 held virtually on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com and will remain available for 90 days following the event.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.
Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as the new "Bear Builder 3D Workshop". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.
