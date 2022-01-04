Sporos Bioventures Appoints Dr. Rachel Humphrey to Board of Directors

Appointment strengthens leadership and ability to execute Sporos' research and development strategy across the company pipeline
Sporos Bioventures, LLC ("Sporos" or the "Company"), a private biotechnology company catalyzing the rapid development of breakthrough therapies through a portfolio of companies that target novel disease mechanisms in oncology and immune-related diseases, today announced the appointment of Rachel Humphrey, M.D. to its Board of Directors.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to our board. She has extensive experience leading teams that have driven the innovation and approval of novel oncology medicines," said Amit Rakhit, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer of Sporos. "Her exceptional leadership across the research, development, and regulatory fields will help us as we advance the development of our research pipeline and grow our portfolio companies around programs generated by our internal biodiscovery engine and external partnerships."
"Sporos' operating model eliminates a number of inefficiencies often experienced by biotech startups. Through the provision of core infrastructure and expertise, Sporos enables its portfolio companies to streamline their operations and efficiently pursue focused research and development activities," said Dr. Humphrey. "I look forward to aiding the growth of the company and advancing its broader vision of shortening the timeframe between the discovery of new potential therapies and the delivery of new treatment options to patients in need."
Dr. Humphrey has over 25 years of experience in clinical drug development and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of a biotech startup focused on immunotherapies. She is also currently on the Board of Directors of Xilio Therapeutics. Previous roles include Independent Director at CytomX Therapeutics, as well as Chief Medical Officer at Black Diamond Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics, respectively. Dr. Humphrey's career is most notable for the supervision of the development of ipilimumab (Yervoy®) at BMS and sorafenib (Nexavar®) at Bayer. She received her B.A. from Harvard University, her M.D. from Case Western Reserve Medical School, and her training in internal medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She started her career as an oncology fellow and staff physician at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, MD.
About Sporos
Sporos Bioventures is a private biotechnology company that aims to transform and accelerate the drug development process. Sporos' pipeline of assets, which focuses on oncology and immune-related diseases, is generated through external partnerships and its internal biodiscovery platform. These assets are then developed by portfolio companies established by Sporos. The Company leverages a centralized infrastructure and strategically deploys people, capital, and access to operational resources across its portfolio companies, allowing them to focus the research and development of drug candidates. Sporos' current pipeline is diversified across four portfolio companies and includes multiple clinical, preclinical, and discovery-stage assets being investigated for the treatment of numerous indications across cancer and immune diseases. Sporos is headquartered in Houston with operations in New York and Boston.
For further information, please visit http://www.sporosbioventures.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005293/en/
