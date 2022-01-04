Thryv Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh to Participate in January 2022 Investor Conferences

Thryv Holdings, Inc. THRY, the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, today announced that Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, in a fireside chat on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- 22nd Annual CJS Securities ‘New Ideas for the New Year' Conference, in a fireside chat on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Joe Walsh and CFO Paul Rouse will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day of their participation. A live webcast will be available on Thryv's Investor Relations page at investor.thryv.com. An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the event.
About Thryv Holdings, Inc.
Thryv Holdings THRY is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.
