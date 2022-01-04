Frequency Therapeutics to Present 2022 Business and Pipeline Overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Company to Review Milestones for its Phase 2b Study of FX-322, the Near-Term Clinical Plan for its Second Hearing Restoration Asset, FX-345, and Selection of a Lead Candidate for its Novel Multiple Sclerosis Program that Has Shown Potent Pre-Clinical Data
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. FREQ, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David L. Lucchino will present a Company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Mr. Lucchino's presentation will take place on January 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be followed by a question-and-answer session immediately thereafter. A live webcast of both the presentation and the breakout session can be accessed on the investors section of Frequency's website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Frequency website following the event.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics is leading a new category in regenerative medicine that aims to restore function – first in hearing loss and then in multiple sclerosis (MS) – by developing therapeutics that activate a person's innate regenerative potential within the body through the activation of progenitor cells to restore lost function. Frequency's hearing research focuses on cochlear restoration and auditory repair, and its lead asset, FX-322, is a small-molecule product candidate that is the first to show statistically significant and clinically meaningful hearing improvements in clinical trials for SNHL. Frequency is also following early restorative signals in MS to develop medicines with the same underlying regenerative science being brought to hearing loss.
Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., Frequency has an ex-U.S. license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for FX-322, as well as additional collaboration and licensing agreements with academic and nonprofit research organizations including Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Scripps Research Institute and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005237/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.