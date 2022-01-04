Great Hill Partners Adds Suaad Sait as Growth Partner

Former SolarWinds and Rackspace executive brings over three decades of leadership experience driving value creation for high-growth software and cloud technology companies

Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies, today announced the addition of Suaad Sait as Growth Partner. In this role, Mr. Sait will work collaboratively with Great Hill investment teams to explore new investment opportunities and portfolio company management teams to help design and execute their growth strategies.

Mr. Sait brings substantial experience scaling software, cloud computing and marketing technology companies through an emphasis on product strategy, marketing, sales and customer success, and has helped create over $15 billion in value for leading businesses over the course of his three-decade career. He joins Great Hill's in-house Growth Partner program, which continues to expand with seasoned industry executives, emphasizing the firm's long-term commitment to providing the strategic resources and guidance needed to enhance the growth trajectories of its portfolio companies.

"We're excited to deepen the capabilities of our Growth Partner program with the addition of an executive of Suaad's caliber," said Chris Busby, a Managing Director at Great Hill. "With decades of experience implementing successful growth and business improvement strategies across the technology industry, Suaad has a wealth of industry expertise that will help drive value across our portfolio."

Drew Loucks, a Managing Director at Great Hill, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Suaad to Great Hill during this dynamic, exciting time for the technology sector at large. Suaad will be a fantastic resource for our investment teams as well as the management teams we partner with as we help our portfolio companies enhance their strategic value and achieve their full potential."

"I'm honored to join the Great Hill team, who are trusted partners driving transformational results for their portfolio companies," said Mr. Sait. "Having the unique and fortunate opportunity to serve as a Board member of a Great Hill-backed company, I saw first-hand the firm's differentiated approach to identifying and executing compelling investments supported by its value-add resources. I have been impressed by the array of disruptive companies and high-caliber management teams that Great Hill has backed to-date and am thrilled to work with the firm to continue enhancing strategic value for industry insurgents."

Mr. Sait most recently served as President of SharpSpring, a global and affordable revenue growth platform delivered via a cloud-based SaaS solution, which was acquired and taken private by Constant Contact. Prior to joining SharpSpring, Mr. Sait served as President of Growth at InsideSales where he led cross-company growth initiatives. Before that, he held the role of Executive Vice President, Products and Markets at SolarWinds SWI, which during his tenure grew to over $500 million in revenue and made multiple acquisitions. He also served as Chief Marketing Officer of Rackspace RXT, where he built the first global marketing organization, led all strategic marketing and inside-sales initiatives, helped double revenue to over $1.5 billion annually. In addition to holding a variety of senior and marketing roles at various other technology companies, Mr. Sait previously co-founded ReachForce, an OnDemand SaaS and marketing data service business.

Mr. Sait previously served as a non-executive board member at Great Hill portfolio company Auvik Networks, a cloud-based network management software company. Additionally, as a Venture Advisor for Menlo Ventures, he also has held various board roles at their portfolio companies. Mr. Sait holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Rochester and a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised nearly $8 billion of commitments and invested in more than 90 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

