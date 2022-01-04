CI Financial Completes Six Transactions, Boosting U.S. Assets to US$115 Billion

U.S. wealth management becomes CI's largest business line by assets with 17 transactions adding over US$90 billion in 2021

CI Financial Corp. ("CI") CIXCIXX today announced it has completed the acquisitions of four registered investment advisor firms, adding approximately US$24 billion in assets to its U.S. CI Private Wealth business ("CI Private Wealth").

The acquired RIAs are Columbia Pacific Wealth Management (CPWM, LLC) ("CPWM") of Seattle, Gofen & Glossberg, LLC ("Gofen") of Chicago, RegentAtlantic Capital, LLC ("RegentAtlantic") of Morristown, N.J., and R.H. Bluestein & Co. ("Bluestein") of Birmingham, Mich. CI has also completed the acquisition of minority stakes in alternative investment firms Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC ("CPA") of Seattle and GLAS Funds, LLC ("GLASfunds") of Cleveland. The six transactions were previously announced in November and December 2021 and closed by December 31, 2021.

These transactions add leading RIA firms with deep expertise and extensive experience in serving the distinct needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to CI Private Wealth and advance its goal of becoming the leading private wealth firm in the United States. CI also gains new capabilities in alternative investments, an area of growing interest to higher-net-worth investors.

The acquisitions cap a successful and productive year for CI and its rapidly growing CI Private Wealth platform. During 2021, CI:

Added 15 RIAs to CI Private Wealth, which now consists of 23 RIAs in key metropolitan areas across the country.

Grew U.S. assets from US$23 billion to approximately US$115 billion, making CI's U.S. business its largest line of business by assets.

Completed strategic investments in two alternative investment providers, increasing its presence in this growing sector.

Established a private partnership model, which allows RIA owners and employees to obtain equity in the broader CI Private Wealth business in the United States, aligning entrepreneurial drive and economic incentives across the organization.

"We are thrilled to have had such an amazing year of opportunity and growth as we continue join forces with some of the best RIA leaders and teams across the country," said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial. "We are looking forward to another incredible year as we execute on our vision and continue to bring our clients a world-class wealth management experience."

Completed RIA acquisitions

Bluestein, founded in 1990, oversees approximately US$4.1 billion in assets from offices in Birmingham, Michigan and New York City. The wealth and investment management firm specializes in serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, trusts and multi-generational families.

CPWM provides comprehensive wealth management services, including retirement, estate, tax and cash flow planning, risk management, and investment management to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. It manages approximately US$6.4 billion in assets and has offices in Seattle and San Francisco.

Gofen is a Chicago-based wealth and investment management firm with approximately US$7.5 billion in assets under management. It has offered customized investment solutions and tailored wealth planning solutions to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients since 1932.

RegentAtlantic, founded in 1982, serves high-net-worth individuals and families and institutions on the East Coast and across the U.S. With offices in Morristown, N.J. and New York City, it offers a comprehensive range of wealth planning services, including financial planning and investment management. It has approximately US$6.0 billion in assets under management.

Completed strategic investments

CPA manages approximately US$3.5 billion in assets across a broad selection of institutional-caliber real estate, private equity, direct lending, opportunistic and hedged strategies. The Seattle firm has attracted clients from the U.S. and internationally, including individuals and institutions such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

GLASfunds, based in Cleveland, is a leading tech-enabled platform providing investors with secure and streamlined digital access to institutional-quality alternative investment opportunities and asset management oversight. It has approximately US$1.1 billion in combined assets under management and assets under contract.

Asset amounts are as at November 30, 2021.

