GO, Car Subscription Startup, Launches in 4 Additional Markets

This Brings The Popular Alternative to Car Ownership to Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Charlotte
GO, a first-of-its-kind car subscription startup, announced the addition of 4 new markets today. GO is now available in 8 major U.S. markets. These include Philadelphia, Northern New Jersey, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Charlotte. More markets will be announced mid-year.
Distinct from traditional auto lease and finance, GO's model offers subscribers a simple and affordable alternative to car ownership.
"We've had tremendous demand for our offering and are pleased to bring GO to customers in these new cities," said Michael Beauchamp, GO's Founder and CEO.
Through the service, customers in available markets can order their car completely online in under 5 minutes and save up to 25% per month. There's no down payment and no hidden fees. The entire process is handled virtually without stepping foot in a physical location. In most cases, cars are even delivered to the customer's home at no charge.
GO is the first company to offer a car subscription service geared specifically toward daily drivers, unlike previous car subscriptions that focused on swapping vehicles and short-term use. With significant advantages over the typical car buying process, GO's innovative model brings evolution to the industry and represents a new paradigm for car shopping.
"GO was created to streamline and simplify an antiquated process. Customers win thanks to technology and efficiency driving our unique business model," said Beauchamp.
To learn more about GO, visit https://www.driveGO.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005123/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.