GO, Car Subscription Startup, Launches in 4 Additional Markets

This Brings The Popular Alternative to Car Ownership to Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Charlotte

GO, a first-of-its-kind car subscription startup, announced the addition of 4 new markets today. GO is now available in 8 major U.S. markets. These include Philadelphia, Northern New Jersey, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Charlotte. More markets will be announced mid-year.

Distinct from traditional auto lease and finance, GO's model offers subscribers a simple and affordable alternative to car ownership.

"We've had tremendous demand for our offering and are pleased to bring GO to customers in these new cities," said Michael Beauchamp, GO's Founder and CEO.

Through the service, customers in available markets can order their car completely online in under 5 minutes and save up to 25% per month. There's no down payment and no hidden fees. The entire process is handled virtually without stepping foot in a physical location. In most cases, cars are even delivered to the customer's home at no charge.

GO is the first company to offer a car subscription service geared specifically toward daily drivers, unlike previous car subscriptions that focused on swapping vehicles and short-term use. With significant advantages over the typical car buying process, GO's innovative model brings evolution to the industry and represents a new paradigm for car shopping.

"GO was created to streamline and simplify an antiquated process. Customers win thanks to technology and efficiency driving our unique business model," said Beauchamp.

