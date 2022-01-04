Nature Nate's Honey Co., the Number-One U.S. Branded Honey Company, Merges with Sweet Harvest Foods to Grow the Honey and Natural Sweetener Market

Sweet Harvest Foods, a leading natural sweeteners platform and one of the largest honey packers in North America, has announced the purchase of Nature Nate's Honey Co. ("Nature Nate's") from its founder, Nathan Sheets. Based in McKinney, Texas, Nature Nate's has grown to become the largest honey brand in the U.S. and is the leading provider of 100% pure, raw & unfiltered honey in the retail segment. Nature Nate's will merge with Sweet Harvest as part of the Blue Road Capital portfolio, an independent private equity firm making control investments in agricultural production and supply chain companies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005072/en/
Sweet Harvest Foods, a leading natural sweeteners platform and one of the largest honey packers in North America, has announced the purchase of Nature Nate's Honey Co. The purchase of Nature Nate's is the culmination of a passion-filled journey for Nathan "Nature Nate" Sheets, who founded Nature Nate's in 1997 with a commitment to introduce raw & unfiltered honey to the United States while helping people through meaningful employment and a grow-to-give business model. (Photo: Business Wire)
The purchase of Nature Nate's is the culmination of a passion-filled journey for Nathan "Nature Nate" Sheets. Sheets founded Nature Nate's in 1997 with a commitment to introduce raw & unfiltered honey to the country while helping people through meaningful employment and a grow-to-give business model. During the past 24 years, Sheets' leadership helped build raw & unfiltered honey into a subcategory that accounts for 37 percent of today's U.S. honey category. Meanwhile, Nature Nate's has donated millions through the company's Honey Gives Hope initiative.
"Nature Nate's success demonstrates the value of putting people and the highest-quality products first. It's our vision to continue as the most trusted honey company," said Nathan Sheets. "Sweet Harvest and Blue Road believe in that vision, bring expertise in natural foods and agricultural markets and enable us to grow the honey category at an accelerated pace. We're excited to join Sweet Harvest and create a collaboration that will benefit our consumers and retailers by making premium honey accessible to every home in the country."
"Sweet Harvest and Nature Nate's teams align well, from our mission to grow the honey category, to our standards in quality honey, to our company cultures," said Ken Stickevers, CEO of Sweet Harvest. "I look forward to working with Nate and his team to merge the best insights and practices from each organization to rapidly accelerate the honey and natural sweetener market with our customers."
About Sweet Harvest Foods
Serving some of the best-known manufacturers, distributors and retailers in the food industry, Sweet Harvest Foods is one of the country's largest packers of 100% pure all-natural honey. As a worldwide leader in the sourcing and distribution of natural sweeteners, Sweet Harvest Foods provides consistent, verifiable quality and operational flexibility with facilities in Minnesota, California and Michigan. For more information, visit www.sweetharvestfoods.com.
About Nature Nate's Honey Co.
Nature Nate's Honey Co. is the number-one branded honey in the U.S. and dedicated to offering honey as nature intended – 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered. Arriving in its most natural form, this honey is closest to its original provision from the hive. Nature Nate's adheres to strict quality-control standards, sourcing honey from trusted beekeepers and minimally processing it to ensure the honey retains all its natural benefits. Nature Nate's promises an undivided commitment to providing the highest-quality product to you and your family's dining table – a farmer's market quality honey, available year-round. For more information, visit www.naturenates.com.
About Blue Road Capital
Blue Road is an independent private equity firm focused on the acquisition and development of agricultural-focused businesses. Blue Road makes control investments in Americas-based agricultural and food / ingredient supply chain and production companies, partnering with management teams to build enterprise value beyond intrinsic underlying asset value. Blue Road's management partners have an extensive track record of over 70 combined years investing in private equity and agriculture-focused businesses, including having raised and invested over $2.5 billion in equity in companies across the agriculture value chain, from production, processing, storage and logistics to marketing and distribution. Contact: info@blueroad.com or 212-822-9710.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005072/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.