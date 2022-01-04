UBTECH Showcases Autonomous UV-C Robot at CES 2022

A CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, ADIBOT-A is Leading the Way in Creating Safe and Sanitized Spaces for All

UBTECH Robotics, a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies, today announced the market availability of the newest addition to its portfolio of humanoid robots at CES 2022: ADIBOT-A, an autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robotics Solution. Named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, ADIBOT-A combines proven UV-C disinfecting technology, with the most sophisticated robotics hardware and AI software to provide an effective and affordable solution for creating clean and safe spaces.

ADIBOT-A is the evolution of UBTECH's successful launch into UV-C disinfection robots, having introduced a stationary version of ADIBOT in 2021. ADIBOT-A can be programmed and mapped with UBTECH's proprietary U-SLAM software to independently navigate one or multiple floor plans to disinfect against harmful pathogens, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19. The software utilizes AI algorithms to also generate optimal disinfection paths and navigate obstacles from the very first disinfection session creating automatic autonomous routes with key disinfection points. ADIBOT-A provides 360-degree radiant light coverage, powerful UV-C disinfection, and best-in-class intelligent safety features, including the use of AI enabled risk mitigation cameras, two LiDAR systems, multiple PIR sensors and sensor enabled safety signage.

COVID-19 will likely not be the worst pandemic the world will experience this century, with alarming epidemics coming every five years since 2000. In addition, according to the CDC, over 1.7 million people per year will experience an HAI (healthcare associated infection) that could potentially prolong illnesses and hospital stays partially due to ineffective cleaning and airborne spread. The ADIBOT disinfection system is leading the way forward, providing a solution that helps improve labor costs, reduces human error, and allows essential workforce to work on more important tasks.

"The unprecedented success we've experienced with our ADIBOT systems over the last year shows the need for innovative and affordable solutions to protect against harmful viruses," said John Rhee, SVP and General Manager of UBTECH, North America. "In 2022 and beyond, UBTECH looks forward to building on this success and expanding our solutions for schools, businesses and our overwrought healthcare system."

UBTECH's ADIBOT disinfection systems are currently deployed in over 500 buildings, protecting employees, students and staff in school districts, office parks, and convention centers across the country. UBTECH's deep foundations in robotics and AI make it possible to offer this safe and effective solution at an affordable price for organizations that didn't previously have access to hospital-grade disinfection.

UBTECH's disinfection system is available for purchase and deployment now and is not subject to the same challenges other businesses currently face with supply chain or component issues. Pricing can start as low as $15 per day depending on the need (additional details are available upon request). ADIBOT systems have tiered pricing for multiple robot purchases, and financing and leasing options are also available for qualified businesses and organizations.

About UBTECH Robotics:

UBTECH Robotics is best known as a global industry leader in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics, including groundbreaking robots such as Walker, AIMBOT, Cruzr, and Alpha Mini, as well as the award-winning JIMU Robot building kits designed to support STEM education in a fun, hands-on way. With world-class robots that are as powerful and helpful in business as they are friendly and inviting at home, UBTECH envisions a world where intelligent robots are integrated into the daily lives of everyone, creating a better way of life. For more information, visit www.ubtrobot.com and follow UBTECH on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

