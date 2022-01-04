Caveonix listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP)

Company recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 report

Caveonix, provider of Caveonix Cloud, the industry-leading hyperscale security, compliance and governance platform for the hybrid multicloud, today announced it was identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection. Gartner identified Caveonix in the CWPP category. 1

According to Gartner, "the cloud workload protection platforms (CWPP) market is increasingly overlapping with the cloud security posture management (CSPM) market and 'shifting left' into development to address the full life-cycle of cloud-native application process requirements." 1 Further, it is stated that "emerging approaches, such as the use of agentless CWPPs, appeal to buyers because of their ease of deployment." 1

Caveonix's co-founders realized early on that enterprises need an integrated, agentless platform providing both CSPM and CWPP to enhance security posture and enforce actions to minimize the exposure window. They created the Caveonix Cloud platform to work across hybrid multicloud infrastructures and provide agentless, integrated CWPP, CSPM and a Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) module. Caveonix Cloud provides application-centric risk management through an advanced risk analytics engine to scan for vulnerabilities and configuration issues and proactively mitigates risks with automated remediation using its DefenseBot™ technology. The platform uniquely addresses the full-stack needs of applications deployed using cloud-native services, virtual machines (VMs) or containers. It also helps enterprises maintain compliance with 27-plus global, industry and government regulations including, HIPAA, FFIEC, PCI, CCPA, GDPR, FISMA and FedRAMP, among others.

"Coming from my operations background over the years, it has been clear to me that detecting security problems is necessary, but not sufficient, in an agile cloud environment. The detection has to be paired with mitigation to proactively eliminate the risk in the ever-shrinking response window," said Kaus Phaltankar, co-CEO and co-founder, Caveonix. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our solution's value, as it provides the agentless CWPP and CSPM capabilities, combined with cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), customers are searching for in today's market."

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms," Neil McDonald, Tom Croll, July 12, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Caveonix

Caveonix developed Caveonix Cloud, the industry-leading hyperscale security, compliance and governance platform for the hybrid multicloud. Caveonix reduces costs, saves time and simplifies compliance and governance by combining Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), a Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and automated Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) in a single dashboard for hybrid multicloud environments. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com.

