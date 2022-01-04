Global Data Center Market (2021 to 2030) - by Component, Type, Enterprise Size, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Data Center Market by Component, Type, Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rapidly deployable data center module or modular data center is a portable data center that helps to deploy data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity along with a range of cooling and power options.
The target customers for modular data center are overcrowded datacenter owners as well as those in necessity of huge mobile computing power, such as the military, Web 2.0 providers, physics labs, government, financial institutions, emergency relief organizations, and disaster recovery providers. It offers several benefits such as high efficiency to its users and helps them to increase per rack densities and encapsulate the IT environment by saving rack space.
Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the South America modular data center market. In addition, various factors such as upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), rise in demand for green data centers, and surge in demand for energy-efficient data centers notably contribute toward the growth of the market.
Moreover, rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic considerably propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with transportation of the modular data center and vendor lock-in hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and emergence of fourth generation of data centers is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.
The modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is categorized into solution and services. By enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Rest of South America.
The key players operating in the South America modular data center market include CenturyLink, Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Gemelo, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Vertive Group Corporation.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South America modular data center market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of modular data center market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of new entrants
3.3.3. Threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers
3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on data center market
CHAPTER 4: DATA CENTER MARKET BY COMPONENT
CHAPTER 5: DATA CENTER MARKET BY TYPE
CHAPTER 6: DATA CENTER MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
CHAPTER 7: DATA CENTER MARKET BY END USER
CHAPTER 8: DATA CENTER MARKET BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/517hvx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005575/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.