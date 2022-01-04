Drift Integration with the ON24 Platform Helps Customers Increase Engagement and Maximize Revenue

ON24 continues to expand engagement data for marketing and sales to speed decision-making and accelerate buyer journeys

ON24 ONTF today announced new integrations with the Drift platform. Joint customers can now seamlessly combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences. The integration allows companies to better track engagement across marketing and sales activities and increase their customer pipelines.

"ON24 digital experiences create rich audience insights that enhance the buyer experience and drive measurable growth," said Jason Yarborough, head of tech partnerships at Drift. "Our vision is aligned with ON24 to make marketing and sales more interconnected so organizations can accelerate revenue. If a marketer is delivering an ON24 digital experience, Drift can help sales engage directly with their prospects and qualify leads much faster."

ON24 provides live and on-demand interactive webinar, custom virtual conference, and always-on multimedia content experiences that allow companies to engage prospects and customers and capture audience data to convert pipeline to revenue. The ON24 platform continues to expand the first-person data it brings together for B2B organizations to generate better engagement, deliver more personalized experiences, and drive faster sales decisions with prospects and customers.

With activity and real-time conversational data using the Drift chatbot now available in ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target, marketers can capture even more engagement data with ON24 such as attendee profiles, conversations started, playbooks clicked, questions asked, content downloaded, and meetings booked.

Planned for availability early this year, ON24 Connect will enable Drift data to seamlessly pass from ON24 digital experiences into leading third-party marketing and sales systems such as Adobe Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, HubSpot, and Zapier. With ON24, companies can drive engagement and get a complete view of the buyer journey to speed sales cycles – all with a single platform.

"Drift is delivering conversational marketing and sales experiences that provide insights into what buyers are interested in along their journey," said Kris Jenkins, global head of strategic alliances and business development at ON24. "Our integration enhances the audience insights we can provide and gives customers a powerful ON24 platform to bring together all their important engagement data for sales teams to convert more prospects into buyers."

Drift is available now for ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target. Integration of Drift data with third-party marketing and sales applications through ON24 Connect is planned for availability in early 2022. To learn more about the Drift and ON24 integration, visit www.ON24.com/Connect/.

About Drift

Drift® is a leader in Conversational Commerce for B2B, making business buying frictionless, more enjoyable and more human. Drift combines Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales into a single platform that integrates chat, email, video and artificial intelligence (AI) to power the right conversations at the right time between buyers and sellers. More than 50,000 customers use Drift to deliver a unified customer experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses. For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

