Credit Union of Georgia Chooses Scienaptic for Enhanced AI-Powered Credit Decisioning

Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decisioning disruptor, announced that Credit Union of Georgia has selected its AI-powered platform, augmenting the credit union's underwriting capabilities to make faster, stronger credit decisions, increasing loan approvals and enhancing members' experiences.
Originally founded to serve the financial needs of the faculty, staff, and students in the local school systems of Northwest Georgia, Credit Union of Georgia has been a part of the community since 1960, serving members in Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens and Union Counties. The state-chartered credit union provides its members with a wide array of financial products and services, with a focus on providing value, convenience and an exceptional member experience. Deploying Scienaptic's unique AI technology will position Credit Union of Georgia to offer enhanced credit decisioning and credit availability for both current and potential members.
"At Credit Union of Georgia, we're community-driven and we believe in providing our members with the best solutions to meet their financial needs at every stage of life, empowering them to fulfill their dreams," said Jason Walker, Chief Lending Officer for Credit Union of Georgia. "Implementing Scienaptic's platform will help us further support this mission, increasing our ability to make advanced credit decisions in our members' best interests, reaching and helping more potential borrowers, and ensuring a seamless experience for all."
"We are pleased to be collaborating with the team at Credit Union of Georgia, helping to empower their credit decisioning through our industry leading, adaptive AI technology," said Pankaj Jain, President, Scienaptic. "Scienaptic's platform will enable Credit Union of Georgia to extend a superior member experience and offer better access to credit to more borrowers."
About Scienaptic
Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders.
For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005188/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.