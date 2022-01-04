Credit Union of Georgia Chooses Scienaptic for Enhanced AI-Powered Credit Decisioning

Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decisioning disruptor, announced that Credit Union of Georgia has selected its AI-powered platform, augmenting the credit union's underwriting capabilities to make faster, stronger credit decisions, increasing loan approvals and enhancing members' experiences.

Originally founded to serve the financial needs of the faculty, staff, and students in the local school systems of Northwest Georgia, Credit Union of Georgia has been a part of the community since 1960, serving members in Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens and Union Counties. The state-chartered credit union provides its members with a wide array of financial products and services, with a focus on providing value, convenience and an exceptional member experience. Deploying Scienaptic's unique AI technology will position Credit Union of Georgia to offer enhanced credit decisioning and credit availability for both current and potential members.

"At Credit Union of Georgia, we're community-driven and we believe in providing our members with the best solutions to meet their financial needs at every stage of life, empowering them to fulfill their dreams," said Jason Walker, Chief Lending Officer for Credit Union of Georgia. "Implementing Scienaptic's platform will help us further support this mission, increasing our ability to make advanced credit decisions in our members' best interests, reaching and helping more potential borrowers, and ensuring a seamless experience for all."

"We are pleased to be collaborating with the team at Credit Union of Georgia, helping to empower their credit decisioning through our industry leading, adaptive AI technology," said Pankaj Jain, President, Scienaptic. "Scienaptic's platform will enable Credit Union of Georgia to extend a superior member experience and offer better access to credit to more borrowers."

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.

