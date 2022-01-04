DLP Capital Closes Multifamily Loans Totaling $74 Million for Two Houston, TX Properties

DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and finance firm, announces the closing of $74 million in multifamily loans for two Houston-area apartment complexes with 1,062 total units. Palms at Westheimer (798 units) is owned by Dr. Furkan Kalkan, President of Kalkan Capital; Huntington at Stonefield (264 units) is owned by a partnership between Kalkan Capital and Market Space Capital.

Kalkan Capital makes an impact on revitalizing communities ridden with crime, transforming them into safe and effective homes for families. "DLP is grateful to be a part of the mission that Dr. Kalkan started so many years ago as a student at Texas A&M," said Scott Meyers, DLP's President of Funding. "The impact that he has had by providing safe, affordable housing for families in Houston is gaining national recognition. I look forward to seeing his signature blue fence go up around a lot more communities."

Kalkan is a member of DLP Elite Impact Housing, an exclusive and top-level membership through DLP Capital that offers organizations capital to scale, valuable personal mentorship and insight, the DLP Elite Execution System's suite of operating tools, and additional key benefits promoting empowerment and growth.

"I'm grateful for the relationship I have with DLP Capital," said Dr. Kalkan. "Our partnership continues to successfully push crime out of community after community and enables families to live safely in the neighborhoods they love."

