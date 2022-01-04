Summit Wireless New Low-Cost Module for Spatial Audio Available Now!

Demonstrations at CES 2022, January 5 – 7, in Las Vegas

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. WISA, the leading developer of immersive spatial wireless sound technology, has partnered with Espressif Systems to develop the new 2.4GHz wireless audio module capable of delivering the reliability and quality commonly associated with more expensive 5GHz solutions. Based on Espressif's popular and industry-proven Wrover module platform, Summit's transceiver module is production-ready and will be demonstrated at CES 2022.

"We are excited to partner with leading wireless audio companies like Summit," said Swee-Ann Teo, CEO and president, Espressif Systems. "This new entry-level module fulfills the need for a cost-effective solution for sound bars as well as thinner smart TVs that need to connect wirelessly to surrounding speakers."

Marketed as Discovery, the module is designed for fixed, low-latency wireless audio transmission and includes the following features:

Support for up to four independent 48kHz PCM audio channels

Fixed source-to-speaker latency meeting video lip-sync requirements

Dynamic Network Optimization (Dyno™), technology for wireless link reliability and robustness

Low inter-channel delay between speakers ensuring a distortion free experience.

"Espressif is the perfect partner to help develop and launch the Discovery module," said Brett Moyer, president and CEO of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. "We were looking for a partner whose module could meet our performance and reliability expectations for entry-level immersive audio systems and Espressif's module met all the requirements. There is no better proof than the testing done by an independent test house demonstrating that the Discovery module at 2.4GHz performs better than competing 5GHz products sold in the marketplace today while also supporting additional audio channels."

The Discovery module will be demonstrated at CES 2022, January 5 – 7, in Las Vegas at the Summit Wireless suite at the Flamingo Hotel. To schedule a demonstration, email jcheng@summitwireless.com. Evaluation kits will be available January 2022.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. WISA is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Summit Wireless' technology delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Summit Wireless has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

About Espressif Systems:

Espressif Systems (688018.SH) is a public multinational, fabless semiconductor company established in 2008, with offices in China, the Czech Republic, India, Singapore and Brazil. We have a passionate team of engineers and scientists from all over the world, focused on developing cutting-edge wireless communication, low-power, AIoT solutions. We have created the popular ESP8266, ESP32, ESP32-S, ESP32-C and ESP32-H series of chips, modules and development boards. By leveraging wireless computing, we provide green, versatile and cost-effective chipsets. We are committed to offering solutions that are secure, robust and power-efficient. At the same time, by open-sourcing our technology and solutions, we aim to enable developers to use Espressif's solutions globally and build their own smart-connected devices.

© 2022 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005429/en/