Sonder Holdings Inc. Expands Canadian Operations With New Properties in Montreal and Toronto

Tech-enabled hospitality provider grows to almost 1,000 live and contracted units across three cities

Sonder Holdings Inc. ("Sonder"), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, increased its footprint in Canada in 2021, by opening new properties and contracting hundreds of additional units across Montreal and Toronto.

Sonder's The Liberty building in Toronto is located conveniently in the Entertainment District, making it easy to relax or play (Photo: Business Wire)

In Montreal, Sonder recently opened the Sonder Saint Paul, a 20-unit hotel in a heritage building in Old Montreal, as well as the Sonder Maisonneuve, a 157-unit new-build property, located in the heart of downtown Montreal. Sonder Maisonneuve hosts fully-equipped studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom suites, all with balconies, in-suite laundry and kitchens. Guests also have access to amenities including a rooftop pool, sauna, and gym.

Sonder currently operates over 385 units across the city in neighborhoods such as Griffintown and the Plateau and has over 270 additional contracted units across two other properties, including the old Board of Trade building on Saint-Sacrement.

The company, originally founded in Montreal, has also established an additional decision-making centre for its global operations in the city and plans to add hundreds of positions into its corporate office on Viger Street.

"We're thrilled to be working with a well-capitalized and reliable partner such as Sonder. Their proven, innovative hospitality model is driving a global guest experience that we feel is the future of hospitality and that was started and built right here in Montreal," said Richard Rumpf, Vice President of Prime Properties, premier provider of design driven spaces for contemporary needs and the owner of multiple Sonder-operated properties in Montreal.

Sonder also continues to expand in Toronto, the largest city in Canada, and recently contracted over 110 units in four additional locations, spread across desired neighborhoods such as the St. Lawrence Market and the Entertainment District. These units are in addition to the over 120 live units across five existing Sonder locations in Toronto.

"Canadian cities are international destinations that provide a great mix of contemporary apartment-style and hotel properties that work well in our portfolio," said Martin Picard, Co-Founder and Global Head of Real Estate at Sonder. "Our offering is oriented towards the modern traveler and emerging traveler subsets such as digital nomads. We look for properties located close to cultural or travel destinations and that are well-suited to design-forward, tech-enabled experiences. While Sonder is a global company now, our roots are in Canada and we plan to continue to grow our presence across the country."

The company also operates a 66-unit property in the West End of Vancouver and is exploring expansion opportunities in Ottawa, Quebec City, Calgary, Banff and Victoria.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder operates in 35+ cities across ten countries, and has over 16,000 live and contracted units worldwide. The company partners with real estate owners and landlords to manage and operate hotels and multifamily buildings. Sonder distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through applying forward thinking design and infusing technology into its properties and guest experience. This tech-enabled experience puts guests in full control of their stay. They can access everything they need – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device from anywhere and at any time, using the Sonder app.

