JMI Equity Announces Promotions

Sureel Sheth promoted to General Partner and Stephen Jones promoted to Principal

JMI Equity ("JMI"), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies, today announced the promotions of Sureel Sheth from Principal to General Partner and Stephen Jones from Vice President to Principal. In their new roles, Sheth and Jones will continue to be responsible for sourcing and evaluating potential investment opportunities while providing strategic and operational support to portfolio companies. Sheth is based in San Diego and Jones is based in Baltimore.

"Sureel has deep domain expertise and a strong understanding of markets, especially in healthcare IT, as well as a best-in-class ability to connect with colleagues, founders and management teams," said Peter Arrowsmith, Managing General Partner at JMI. "As a trusted partner to our portfolio companies and an invaluable asset to our deal sourcing efforts, he has played a significant role in JMI's success since joining the firm more than 10 years ago. Sureel's promotion is incredibly well-deserved and I'm excited that the firm and our portfolio investments will benefit from Sureel's expanded leadership role."

"Stephen is a great teammate and thought partner on our investment teams – he really engages in the issues," added Harry Gruner, Founder and Managing General Partner at JMI. "He has been instrumental in his work with Bloomerang, ChurnZero, Incident IQ, Level Access, RainFocus and others, and I look forward to seeing him grow into his new role as Principal. I'm also pleased to recognize Sureel for this terrific accomplishment; both promotions are excellent reflections of JMI's commitment to developing and investing in our talented professionals."

About Sureel Sheth

Sheth, based in San Diego, is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities and providing strategic and operational support to portfolio companies. He has been part of the JMI team since joining as an associate in 2010. Sheth is a Board Director at Jvion and Practice Ignition, and a Board observer at Clio, Jane Software, OpenSesame, PointClickCare, SafetyChain and Yello. Prior to joining JMI, he was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. Sheth received a BA in Economics and Human Biology from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Stephen Jones

Jones, based in Baltimore, is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities and providing strategic and operational support to portfolio companies. He is a Board Director at Bloomerang and ServiceTrade and a Board observer at ChurnZero, Employee Navigator, Incident IQ, Level Access and RainFocus. Prior to joining JMI in 2016, Jones was an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Previously, he was a financial analyst in the global investment research division of Goldman Sachs. Jones received a BA in Economics from the University of Richmond.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 170 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 110 exits, and raised more than $6 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.

