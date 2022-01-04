SurePoint Technologies' Chief Marketing Officer, Lydia Flocchini, Named a Winner of Demand Gen Report's 2021 B2B Innovator Awards

Lydia Flocchini, one of 26 Executives Crowned "B2B Innovators," wins SMB Maestros Category in 5th Annual Awards

SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of practice management solutions to law firms, has announced that Lydia Flocchini, Chief Marketing Officer, is one of the winners of Demand Gen Report's fifth annual B2B Innovator Awards. The awards recognize some of the most progressive marketing and sales practitioners who are pushing the envelope to effectively engage prospective customers and meet buyer needs.

In her role as Chief Marketing Officer, Flocchini develops and leads all marketing efforts to help scale and accelerate the growth of SurePoint's 50,000+ member legal community. Flocchini played a pivotal role in the company's 2020 rebranding and its continued digital transformation, driving brand awareness while accelerating lead generation and sales velocity. She also helped the company innovate its software offerings with the launches of SurePoint View and the SurePoint Mobile App.

"Year after year, I am honored to award some of the biggest go-getters in the B2B marketing industry with a B2B Innovator Award," said Klaudia Tirico, Editor of Demand Gen Report. "Demand Gen Report's community of professionals constantly blows me away with their agility, innovation and creativity, and Lydia's work at SurePoint is no exception. Her role in turning SurePoint into a customer-first organization was truly impressive and deserving of the award. I look forward to seeing Lydia work her magic in the New Year."

Garnering more than 100 nominations from B2B executives across verticals, the Demand Gen Report team selected 26 final winners in 13 categories. These winners were acknowledged for thinking outside of the box and for helping to develop and foster innovative concepts and strategies for their organizations and the B2B industry at large. Flocchini is an award winner in the SMB Maestros category, which recognizes B2B experts heading SMB marketing teams and driving impressive results for their growing businesses.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to receive this prestigious award. Our amazing community is at the heart of everything we do at SurePoint," said Lydia Flocchini, Chief Marketing Officer of SurePoint. "Finding innovative ways to support our legal professionals and sharing their stories to spread awareness and grow the community has been critical to our team's success. Embracing data-driven approaches and being a perpetual student is what motivates me to push the envelope and explore new frontiers to create more value for our customers."

SurePoint's award-winning software addresses all areas of law firm operations including practice management, financial management, time management, workflow efficiencies, billing, and reporting to hundreds of firms across North America. The company recently announced its eleventh award win for LMS which garnered "Top 3" Practice Management Software in the New York Law Journal's twelfth annual "Best Of".

"We are excited to congratulate Lydia on this wonderful achievement. SurePoint has experienced tremendous growth over the past four years due in no small part to the incredible efforts of our team members," said Tom Obermaier, Chief Executive Officer of SurePoint. "She plays a key role in our innovation trajectory, always putting the needs of our community first. Her Go-to-Market experience, deep expertise in launching new categories of legal tech, and background as a legal professional truly gives SurePoint a unique voice and perspective in the market."

Flocchini has worked at SurePoint for the last two years. Prior to her current role, she was the Chief Revenue & Data Scientist where she was responsible for building the marketing engine, revenue data strategy, sales enablement function, and revenue operations. For the last 20 years, Flocchini has worked in legal tech and held executive leadership roles in marketing, sales and customer success.

She double majored in History and Classical Civilization from the University of California, Los Angeles and earned her J.D. from the University of San Francisco, School of Law.

Recently, Flocchini was a panelist on webinars discussing the findings of a new report, "Implementing Financial Intelligence to Give Law Firms a Competitive Advantage in 2022 and Beyond," which identifies key trends among law firm financial leaders including shifts in the application of data to decision-making in law firms, the perception of profitability, and the pace of innovation.

