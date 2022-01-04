MercuryGate Awarded Food Logistics' 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award

MercuryGate® International, Inc. (MercuryGate), the largest, dedicated transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced the company was named a 2021 Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics Magazine. The award honors software & technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.
"We are honored to receive this award and we dedicate it to every food and beverage provider who - despite persistent and profound operating challenges - remained dedicated to serving our local, national and global marketplace," said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. "While MercuryGate's extensive tools within our TMS stood the test of 2020 and continues in 2021, our customers are the unsung heroes. That is why our efforts remain firmly rooted in driving value for our customers - yesterday, today and every day."
MercuryGate's focus is to empower customers with agile, evolutionary analytic and machine learning capabilities in all transportation modes that deliver the efficient automation needed to address current and future disruptions, reduce risk and excel in the marketplace.
Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain.
"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go ‘round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics' awards.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
About MercuryGate
MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate's solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.
