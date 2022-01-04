The RBB Fund, Inc Nominated for 'Best Multiple Series Trust Provider - 2021'

The RBB Fund, Inc ("RBB"), a pioneer of the independent series trust, is proud to announce that they have been shortlisted for Best Multi Series Trust Provider by Fund Intelligence's Operations and Services Awards 2021, with winners to be announced in February.

RBB, as the first organized multiple series trust ("MST") completely independent of any bank sponsor or service provider, uniquely positions the MST within the marketplace. In addition to being a low-cost provider, RBB's rapidly expanding ETF platform is highly responsive to current marketplace trends; 2021 achievements have evidenced the team at RBB as leaders within the MST landscape:

Oversaw and completed two Mutual Fund to ETF conversions

Oversaw and completed converting certain separately managed accounts (SMA) into an ETF

Launch of a Shielded Alpha® ETF utilizing Blue Tractor's proprietary cloud-based structure designed to safeguard an active portfolio manager's trading strategy

The above feats mark some of the only such occurrences on a multiple series trust platform in 2021.

"Our experience as innovators and leaders distinguishes our value add," said Arnold Reichman, Chairman of RBB. "We pride ourselves on staying ahead of the trends, servicing the demands of the marketplace and our clients, and will continue to do so in 2022 and the years to come."

About The RBB Fund, Inc.

The RBB Fund, Inc., the first organized multiple series trust founded in 1988, is a registered open-end investment company organized as a series trust. RBB is a turnkey ETF and Mutual Fund solution which permits an investment advisor to focus on its core competency of asset management and shifts responsibility for the establishment, servicing, and corporate governance of funds to RBB. RBB oversees approximately $19 billion in assets, supporting 11 separate investment advisors, over 20 unaffiliated subadvisors, and over 40 mutual fund or ETF offerings. For more information, please visit www.rbbfund.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005269/en/