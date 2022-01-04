Garmin expands its Tread series, offering ultimate all-terrain navigation and worldwide communication to overlanders and powersports enthusiasts

Heavy-duty Tread SxS and Overland Editions feature inReach satellite communication, group tracking and off-road trail routing

Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. GRMN, today announced a new trio of rugged, weather-resistant1 devices in its popular Tread series – the 10-inch Tread® XL Overland Edition, the 8-inch Tread Overland Edition and the 8-inch Tread SxS Edition. This new expansion for the Tread series is purpose built for powersports enthusiasts seeking adventurous rides off the beaten path and for overlanders planning to take their rigs off-the-grid for long expeditions. Each new Tread offers a glove-friendly touchscreen, new turn-by-turn trail navigation2 to explore unpaved roads and discover new trails, built-in inReach® technology3 for global satellite communication and group tracking options to stay in contact with friends.

"We're excited to offer overlanding and off-roading enthusiasts the best of both worlds with these new additions to our rugged Tread lineup," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Adventure seekers and off-roaders now have the freedom to explore and put their minds at ease thanks to built-in inReach communication so you can always be in touch no matter where your adventure takes you, plus the brand new trail routing and group ride features can help you stay connected with friends in more remote areas."

Tread XL Overland and Tread Overland Editions

Available in vibrant 10-inch and 8-inch displays, the durable Tread Overland editions help augment every detail and waypoint along the way, with an extensive feature set to enhance any off-road vehicle expedition:

Turn-by-turn trail navigation for unpaved roads and trails using Adventure Roads and Trails map content comprised of OpenStreetMap (OSM) and US Forest Service (USFS) Motor Vehicle Use Maps

Stay in touch from anywhere with built-in inReach ® technology for global satellite communication, two-way text messaging, location sharing, and interactive SOS (requires an active subscription)

technology for global satellite communication, two-way text messaging, location sharing, and interactive SOS (requires an active subscription) Track friends on a compatible smartphone or Tread device when the user and other riders in a group use the Tread app's Group Ride Mobile feature

Includes topography with 3D maps, iOverlander™ points of interest and Ultimate Public Campgrounds to seek well-established, wild and dispersed campsites

points of interest and Ultimate Public Campgrounds to seek well-established, wild and dispersed campsites U.S. public and private landowner information

Subscription-free Birdseye Satellite Imagery

Custom street routing 4 for the size and weight of a rig

for the size and weight of a rig Use the Tread app on a smartphone to plan routes with the same maps, vehicle profiles and route preferences available on the Tread device

Works with other off-road devices including Garmin's Group Ride Radio featuring a push-to-talk fist mic

Take advantage of the Garmin PowerSwitch™ digital switch box to centralize control over a vehicle's 12-volt accessories from the Tread device

With select Garmin GPS dog trackers customers can navigate and track dogs from a vehicle

The new Garmin Tread XL Overland Edition was selected as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree and will be showcased in the Garmin booth #3643 at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 5-8.

Tread SxS Edition

For side-by-side enthusiasts, the 8-inch Tread SxS Edition incorporates all the navigational features found across the Tread series and includes Group Ride Radio with the push-to-talk fist mic so off-roaders can stay in communication with other Tread-equipped friends in the wilderness. In addition, this new powersport device is uniquely rugged and forged to military grade drop test standards to withstand rough rides on more challenging terrain.

Available now, the new Garmin Tread XL Overland Edition, Tread Overland Edition and Tread SxS Edition devices have suggested retail prices starting at $1,299.99 to $1,499.99. To learn more about these off-road products and the entire Tread series, visit garmin.com/tread.

