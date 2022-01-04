Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Investments In Advanced Drug Discovery & Development Processes Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare artificial intelligence market is expected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 46.21%.

Several pharmaceutical companies are implementing innovative technologies to boost their growth in the global healthcare industry. Collaboration of GSK with Exscientia identified a small compound for targeted therapeutics and its characteristics towards the specific target using the AI platform. AI is becoming an incredible platform in the pharmaceutical industry.

For instance, Novartis announced Microsoft as a strategic partner in AI and data science to set up an AI innovation lab. Since the last year, over 50+ companies have got machine learning and AI algorithms approvals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, AI played a significant role in the healthcare industry. An analytics study by Accenture combined with clinical applications demonstrated the potential of AI to reduce approximately USD 150 billion per annum by 2026 in the US healthcare system.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare artificial intelligence market during the forecast period:

Increase in patient volume & complexities associated with data fueling demand for AI.

The shrinking operational workforce in healthcare facilities propelling the need for AI.

Technological advancement & innovations in AI influencing end-users in the market.

Rising Investment in advanced drug discovery & development process augmenting the adoption of AI.

Key Highlights

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest market share with around 48% compared to others in 2020.

According to the research, the publisher estimated that APAC would witness the highest growth in the healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

Giant players are focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies to enhance their product portfolio in the healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) market. Several initiatives by the players will complement growth strategies, which are gaining traction among end-users in the market. Rising growth of startups collaborating with key vendors in promoting their artificial intelligence in healthcare applications creating heavy competition in the market.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Rising Investments In Advanced Drug Discovery & Development Processes

Mergers, Acquisitions, & Collaborations With Life Science & Medical Device Companies

Influx/Emergence Of Many Startups In The Healthcare AI Industry

Growth Enablers

Increase In Patient Volume & Complexities Associated With Data

Shrinking Operational Workforce In Healthcare Facilities

Technological Advancements & Innovations In AI

Growing Need To Reduce Healthcare Costs Using It & AI Technologies

Restraints

High Installation & Implementation Cost Of AI & Related Platforms

Lack Of Skilled AI Workforce & Resistance Among Healthcare Professionals

Stringent & Ambiguous Regulations For Healthcare Software & AI Technologies

Absence Of Interoperability Among Commercially Available Ai Solutions Coupled With Data Privacy Issues

Prominent Vendors

Google

IBM (International Business Machines)

Intel Corporation

Medtronic

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Other Prominent Vendors

Arterys

Caption Health

Enlitic

Catalia Health

General Vision

Philips

Stryker

Shimadzu Recursion Pharmaceuticals

GE Healthcare

Remedy Medical

Subtle Medical

Netbase Quid

Biosymetrics

Sensely

InformAI

Bioclinica

Owkin

Binah.AI

Oncora Medical

Qure.AI Technologies

Lunit

Caresyntax

Anju software

Imagia Cybernetics

Deep Genomics

Welltok Inc.

MDLive

MaxQ AI

Qventus

Workfusion

