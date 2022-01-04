Spire Global Appoints Tim Braswell as Chief People Officer

Former MetLife Senior HR Partner to Add Global Expertise and Lead the Company's People Team

Spire Global, Inc. SPIR ("Spire" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Tim Braswell as Chief People Officer. Mr. Braswell will report to Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire.

As Chief People Officer, Mr. Braswell will oversee all aspects of Spire's global human resources activities, including recruitment, talent development, employee systems, and health and wellness program management. Spire employs a diverse team of over 375 employees from more than 40 countries. Mr. Braswell will work closely with Spire management to cultivate an inclusive culture of growth and learning as the Company continues to grow rapidly.

"Tim brings with him over 25 years of HR experience across multiple regions and industries, and we are beyond excited to welcome him to the Spire team," said Mr. Platzer. "We believe that Tim is the right leader to help us continue to foster an engaging, inclusive, and high-performing culture at Spire."

Mr. Braswell most recently spent eight years with MetLife, where he served as Senior HR Partner for C-suite leaders of global finance, risk management, internal audit, legal affairs and compliance. Prior to this role, he was Chief HR Officer for MetLife's joint venture with PNB in India, based in Mumbai. In that capacity, Mr. Braswell led a significant amount of change across the organization in collaboration with the CEO and the company's Board of Directors. Prior to his time at MetLife, Mr. Braswell held senior HR positions in the US, Japan and the Latin America region at Merck. He also supported the global HR efforts at Johnson & Johnson as well as Hughes Network Systems. Mr. Braswell received his Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from the University of South Alabama and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"I identify with and admire the vision, purpose and values-driven culture at Spire, and I am looking forward to helping the company maintain and strengthen this culture, while scaling for this next stage of growth," said Mr. Braswell. "As the commercial space industry becomes increasingly accessible, we, at Spire, have a unique opportunity to position ourselves as a destination for top talent who are curious, mission-oriented and who want to build their careers at a company sitting at the forefront of a critical and emerging industry."

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire SPIR is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world's largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world's toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Cambridge, Ontario, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

