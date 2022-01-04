Jason Guagenti Joins Central Ohio Urology Group as Chief Operating Officer

Jason Guagenti has been named Chief Operating Officer of Central Ohio Urology Group, the region's leading provider of comprehensive urological services, including general urology, men's health, women's health, cancer care, advanced cancer treatment and radiation oncology.

With more than two decades of experience managing healthcare provider organizations, Guagenti will lead the operations of Central Ohio Urology Group's growing clinical network of 15 offices which offers more than 50 specialties and subspecialties. Facilities in the Columbus area include the Advanced Prostate Cancer Clinic and the recently announced Robotic Surgery Institute at Central Ohio Urology Surgery Center, one of the first ambulatory surgery centers in the nation to provide robotic surgery.

Corina Tracy, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Urology Partners, the parent company of Central Ohio Urology Group, stated, "We are delighted that Jason Guagenti is bringing his extensive experience in operations and focus on patient satisfaction to Central Ohio Urology Group. His skillset and knowledge will further elevate the patient experience while enhancing the workplace environment for our talented team."

"I am honored to join the Central Ohio Urology Group team, which is renowned in the region for its advanced level of technology and care," said Jason Guagenti, Chief Operating Officer of Central Ohio Urology Group. "The convenient locations and compassionate, understanding staff have made the practice a valuable resource for patients who are dealing with urological issues. When you combine that with the commitment the organization has made to invest in advanced treatments and technologies and conduct world-class research, it's no wonder that Central Ohio Urology Group is increasingly recognized as an innovative leader in the field of urology."

To learn more about Jason Guagenti or to schedule an appointment with the Central Ohio Urology Group care team, please visit www.centralohiourology.com or call (614) 396-2684.

About Jason Guagenti

During his 20 years of healthcare industry leadership, Jason Guagenti was most recently with Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates as practice leader for a group of more than 120 radiologists serving 35 hospital and 100 non-hospital organizations throughout Ohio and Iowa. His background includes years of experience in the OhioHealth system, most recently at OhioHealth Corporate as Senior System Director of Food and Nutrition, with responsibility for all 10 OhioHealth hospitals and many of the ancillary food and nutrition locations throughout the system.

During his tenure at OhioHealth, Guagenti was part of select group invited to participate in EXCEL, a leadership development program for rising executives. Guagenti previously served as Senior Director of Operations at Dublin Methodist Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital where he had direct leadership responsibility for Surgical Services and Endoscopy, and indirect leadership of all of the Support Services at these two campuses. Guagenti created an Innovation Pathway for associates and physicians at both hospitals to bring forth creative ideas and develop them. He was also previously the Director of Radiology at Riverside Methodist Hospital and chaired the OhioHealth Radiation Safety and Quality Committee focused on standardizing and improving quality in radiology throughout the system. He also served on the steering committee for the Neuroscience Center addition at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Guagenti began his career as a radiologic technologist at Riverside Methodist Hospital and held various management positions there before being promoted to Director at Grady Memorial Hospital, also part of the OhioHealth system. A graduate of The Ohio State University, Guagenti received a bachelor's degree in Allied Medicine. Guagenti also earned a master's degree in Business Administration from Franklin University. He is a member in the American Society of Radiology Technologists and Association for Medical Imaging Management. Guagenti is a featured speaker at national conferences on topics such as influencing people and process improvement centered on associate and patient satisfaction.

About Central Ohio Urology Group

Central Ohio Urology Group is one of the nation's leading providers of urological services with a network of 15 offices in the region. Headquartered just outside of Columbus in Gahanna, Ohio, Central Ohio Urology Group provides comprehensive services, including general urology, men's health, women's health, cancer care, advanced cancer treatment and radiation oncology. Facilities in the Columbus area include an Advanced Prostate Cancer Clinic, as well as the state-of-the-art Central Ohio Urology Surgery Center that is one of the first ambulatory surgery centers in the country to offer robotic surgery. Central Ohio Urology Group's experienced care team provides more than 50 urological specialties and subspecialties. Central Ohio Urology Group is an affiliate of U.S. Urology Partners, one of the largest independent providers of urological and related specialty services in the nation, which is backed by NMS Capital. For more information, visit www.centralohiourology.com and www.us-uro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005288/en/