Arizona Sonoran Appoints Sarah Strunk to the Board of Directors

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. ("ASCU" or the "Company"), an emerging U.S.-based copper developer and near-term producer, announces the appointment of Sarah Strunk to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022. Ms. Strunk, based in Arizona, has over 37 years of commercial, legal and transactional experience and will be instrumental in ASCU's progression through its development phase.

Sarah Strunk practices in business and finance law, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, finance transactions, corporate governance, international sales contracts and exploration projects. Throughout her 37-year law career, she has represented numerous clients in the mining and natural resource industry. She has been the Chair of the Board of Directors of Fennemore Craig since 2015, a Mountain West Law Firm. Prior to joining Fennemore, Ms. Strunk was Chief Corporate Counsel to the copper and molybdenum division of Cyprus Amax Minerals Company (1992-2000). She has served on the Board of the Arizona Mining Association, has been a long-time trustee of the Foundation for Natural Resource and Energy Law (Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation), was the Mining Co-Chair for an Annual Institute and currently serves on their Investment and International Committees and acts as the regional annual institute program co-chair for Arizona for the Foundation. She has presented papers at the Foundation' Special and Annual Institutes, including on Corporate Audits and Investigations and International Mining Due Diligence. Additionally, Ms. Strunk was the Chair of the Board of Brio Gold (2016-2018), now part of Equinox Gold and a member of the Audit, Compensation and Governance Committees. She was a recipient of the 2021 Medal of Merit for her work in the mining industry at the American Mining Hall of Fame.

Ms. Strunk received law degrees from the New York University School of Law and the University of Kansas School of Law, following a B.A in Politics and minoring in Economics, Spanish and History at the Wichita State University. She has been admitted to practice law in Arizona, California, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

David Laing, ASCU Chairman commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Sarah to the Board. She is an innovative thinker and influential collaborator within the field of law. Her decorated experience as it relates to the mining industry, especially in Arizona, is a key skillset to round out the current-engineer heavy Board of Directors as we continue the development of the Cactus Mine. She is a key member of every team she joins, and we are keen to begin working with Sarah."

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU‘s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer in the near term with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

