NICE Opens Nominations for 2022 PSAPs' Finest Awards Honoring Emergency Communications Professionals

The NICE awards program, now entering its seventeenth year, recognizes the emergency communications professionals behind the life-saving work of 911

NICE NICE today announced that it has opened nominations for the 2022 PSAPs' Finest Awards, an annual recognition program for emergency communications (ECC) professionals. Awards are presented each year in the following categories: Lifetime Achievement, Above & Beyond, Communications Center Director/Manager, Line Supervisor, Technician, Trainer, Telecommunicator, Innovator, and PSAP of the Year.

NICE's PSAPs' Finest Program has recognized hundreds of deserving emergency communications professionals over its seventeen-year history. The program is open to all PSAPs, whether or not they are customers of NICE. An independent judging panel reviews and judges each nomination based on the individual's or team's specific contributions to their agency and the broader community.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "Emergency communications centers are critical to keeping communities safe. When an emergency call comes in, lives, quite literally, are on the line. Whether they're behind the headset, managing people or the technology that makes 911 work, emergency communications professionals are essential. We are proud to recognize the life-saving work of each and every emergency communication professional through our PSAPs' Finest Awards program."

The PSAPs' Finest Awards program is successful in large part due to its experienced judging panel, which draws upon the ECC community. This year's panel of volunteer judges includes Kerry-Anne Murray-Bates, Manager-Communications Services, Toronto Police Service (Toronto, Canada); Allison Theunissen, E9-1-1 MSAG Program Manager, Weld County Regional Communications (Greeley, CO); James Stilwell, ENP, Commander, Communications Division, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (Phoenix, AZ); Loretta Hadlock, Police Communications Manager, Glendale Police Department (Glendale, AZ); Michelle Hirst, Director 911 Management, Marion County Board of County Commissioners (Ocala, FL ); Lisa Sears, Director of Law Enforcement Communications, Erie County Central Police Services (Buffalo, NY); and Allie Edwards, Administrative Supervisor, Phoenix Police Department-Communications Bureau (Phoenix, AZ).

To submit a nomination for any of the PSAPs' Finest Awards categories or to read about previous winners, please visit the PSAPs' Finest website. Nominations can be submitted online through June 1, 2022.

Questions regarding the 2022 PSAPs' Finest Awards can be directed to PSInfo@NICE.com.

