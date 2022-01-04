DNA Script Closes $200 Million Series C Financing with Completion of Second Tranche

Accounts and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and Baillie Gifford join syndicate of investors
Funding to accelerate commercial launch of revolutionary enzymatic DNA printing technology
DNA Script, a pioneer in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) for on-demand DNA printing, today announced the completion of its Series C financing, raising $200 million of new capital. With this latest financing, DNA Script has raised $315 million since the company was founded in 2014.
Accounts and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates and Baillie Gifford participated in the second tranche of the Series C, along with Healthcor Management, eureKARE, and Irving Investors. They joined Coatue Management, Catalio Capital Management, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Casdin Capital, as well as other investors who participated in the first closing.
Proceeds from this financing will be used to advance the SYNTAX Platform, DNA Script's first commercial product powered by its proprietary EDS technology. SYNTAX empowers scientists to rapidly print synthetic nucleic acids for genomics and molecular biology applications at the convenience of their lab bench. On-demand printing enables labs to iterate without waiting days or weeks to receive their genetic material from third-party service providers.
"We are thrilled to partner with this world-class group of investors, including new participants Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price, who collectively share our vision to increase access to oligo manufacturing to accelerate the bio-revolution," said DNA Script's Co-founder and CEO Thomas Ybert. "SYNTAX is the first step toward creating a new paradigm for DNA and RNA synthesis. With the support of our investors, we look forward to continuing to advance this new paradigm to solve some of our largest challenges and advance human health."
About DNA Script
Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, allowing this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com.
