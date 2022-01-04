Simpler Trading Accelerates Expansion Plans with ZMC Partnership

Strategic Investment from ZMC will Support Simpler Trading's Growth in Content Offerings and Technology

Simpler Holdings, LLC ("Simpler Trading" or the "Company") today announced that affiliates of private equity firm ZMC have invested in the Company to help accelerate its growth and expand key technology and offerings to assist individual traders with their investment goals. Founded by professional trader John Carter in 1999, Simpler Trading is a leading platform for interactive online education for individual traders and investors. Mr. Carter will remain engaged in the business in his current capacity, leading the Small Account Mastery and Options Gold Room, as well as developing new strategies and tools to best serve the growing Simpler Trading audience of individual traders and investors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Simpler Trading provides an integrated suite of products including educational content, tools and live trading rooms to guide traders on improving their trading skills. The Company's content is delivered through live and evergreen classes, newsletters and live trading rooms to engage traders with actionable trading strategies.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with ZMC as the Company enters its next phase of growth. We are confident that ZMC's expertise in scaling digital content businesses will help us significantly expand our offerings, extend our reach into new investment verticals, and improve our technology platform. Overall, we are excited for our partnership with ZMC to enhance the individual trader journey and help more traders achieve their goals," said Mr. Carter. CEO Brittany Burns added, "With ZMC's support, we look forward to continuing to offer best in class educational content and technology for our growing community of traders."

"Simpler Trading has built a unique content platform for individual traders and investors. We admire what the team has achieved already and are excited to support accelerated growth through enhanced offerings and expansion into new category verticals both organically and via acquisition," said Jordan Turkewitz, Managing Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer at ZMC.

"The investment in Simpler Trading fits ZMC's thematic focus on high-quality educational content in the growing market for trading. As the trading community continues to grow rapidly, more individuals will seek platforms like Simpler Trading for insightful content to improve their knowledge-base of trading strategies," added Jason Sporer, Principal at ZMC.

Evolve Capital Partners Inc. acted as financial advisors and McGuireWoods LLP acted as legal advisor to Simpler Trading. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to ZMC.

About Simpler Trading

Simpler Trading is the leading financial education platform providing best in class community, education and tools to individual traders and investors. The Company's suite of diverse live and evergreen online education content engages active individual traders with actionable trading strategies. To learn more about Simpler Trading, visit www.simplertrading.com.

About ZMC

ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives who invest in and manages a diverse group of media and communications enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration with management teams and has a successful track record of actively adding value to portfolio companies. ZMC is currently investing out of ZMC III, L.P., which closed on $775 million in commitments. For more information, visit www.zmclp.com.

