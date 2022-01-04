Brian Marcotte Joins Lyn Health Board of Advisors

Former president and CEO of the Business Group on Health joins to guide ongoing development of employer market strategy and product roadmap.

Lyn Health, a pioneering healthcare start-up focused on people with multiple chronic conditions, today announced the addition of Brian Marcotte, former president and CEO of the Business Group on Health, to its Board of Advisors.

At the Business Group, Brian established the Health Innovations Forum, which helped accelerate market traction for promising digital health startups, and the Executive Committee on Value Purchasing, a cross-industry council focused on shifting the market toward value-based pricing and provider accountability. Prior to the Business Group, Brian was the Vice President of Compensation and Benefits for Honeywell International where he implemented innovative solutions to help employees maximize their experience with the healthcare delivery system.

"Brian has served as both an executive leader in employer benefits, as well as an industry leader in moving the market toward higher quality and lower costs," said Rick Abbott, Founder and CEO of Lyn Health. "His demonstrated history in aligning the various stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem toward better outcomes is unrivaled, and we could not be more honored to have Brian's thought leadership and vision as we bring Lyn's pioneering care model to more employers across the country."

Currently, more than 34 million Americans meet the clinical definition of polychronic, growing to an estimated 83 million Americans by 2030. Lyn is poised to solve this problem.

"Employers are growing fatigued with point solutions that fail to recognize the importance of whole person care," said Marcotte. "With Lyn, employees and their families finally have a solution that supports the medical, behavioral health, and social needs of those with multiple chronic conditions. I am excited to work with Rick and his team as they continue to pioneer this new approach to care delivery."

ABOUT LYN HEALTH

Lyn is human-centric healthcare created for people with multiple chronic conditions, delivering clinical, advocacy and care coordination services via a single point of contact, 24/7. Leveraging virtual capabilities and in-person resources, Lyn improves quality of care and lowers cost for the polychronic population. The unique business model collaborates with employers, health plans and providers to augment the current healthcare system, not replace it. Lyn is customized, holistic care designed with love, empathy and compassion.

