Play Your Way to the Caribbean at Everygame Poker

Take on your rivals to win a $4,500 prize package that will see you earn a seat at the table of the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD

It's that time of year again! Everygame Poker is giving players the chance to win a seat at the table of the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD taking place on the stunning island of St. Maarten between 31 March and 5 April 2022.

From tomorrow (Wednesday 5 January) Everygame Poker will be running a series of satellites for its WSOPC Caribbean Final 2022 where several lucky players will claim a WSOPC Caribbean $4,500 prize package which includes:

$1,700 buy-in for the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD

5-night stay for two in a Premier Double Room at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

$600 to help with travel expenses

All meals and beverages included

$100 free Cash Game buy-In

Welcome package

Welcome dinner with the Everygame crew

Everygame will be running several satellite series between now and March but the first will start tomorrow with the following schedule:

WSOPC Caribbean 2022 'step 1' (satellite)

1 seat for 'step 2' guaranteed

January 5 to 16

WSOPC Caribbean 2022 'step 2' (satellite)

1 seat for final tournament guaranteed

January 5 to 16

WSOPC Caribbean 2022 final

1 package for the WSOPC St. Maarten guaranteed!

Sunday, January 16

John Murphy, Manager at Everygame Poker, said: "Taking part in the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD is any poker player's dream and that is why we have put this incredible prize package together.

"We can't wait for some of our best players to join the Evergame Poker team on the stunning island and St. Maarten and for them to go head-to-head with some of the players on the planet as they compete for their share of the massive prize pot.

"It is prize packages such as this that make Everygame Poker the number one poker site for players from around the world."

In addition to its unrivalled poker tournaments and prizes, Everygame Poker offers a range of promotions across other games including its legendary Blackjack Jackpot. From 3 – 9 January, players can play for their share of $2,000 by completing certain blackjack events.

This includes:

Spades blackjack = $5

Hearts blackjack = $5

Diamonds blackjack = $5

Clubs blackjack = $5

Small suite 21 = $10

Big suite 21 = $25

Suited big suite 21 = $500

