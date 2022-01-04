Play Your Way to the Caribbean at Everygame Poker

Take on your rivals to win a $4,500 prize package that will see you earn a seat at the table of the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD
It's that time of year again! Everygame Poker is giving players the chance to win a seat at the table of the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD taking place on the stunning island of St. Maarten between 31 March and 5 April 2022.
From tomorrow (Wednesday 5 January) Everygame Poker will be running a series of satellites for its WSOPC Caribbean Final 2022 where several lucky players will claim a WSOPC Caribbean $4,500 prize package which includes:
- $1,700 buy-in for the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD
- 5-night stay for two in a Premier Double Room at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort
- $600 to help with travel expenses
- All meals and beverages included
- $100 free Cash Game buy-In
- Welcome package
- Welcome dinner with the Everygame crew
Everygame will be running several satellite series between now and March but the first will start tomorrow with the following schedule:
WSOPC Caribbean 2022 'step 1' (satellite)
1 seat for 'step 2' guaranteed
January 5 to 16
WSOPC Caribbean 2022 'step 2' (satellite)
1 seat for final tournament guaranteed
January 5 to 16
WSOPC Caribbean 2022 final
1 package for the WSOPC St. Maarten guaranteed!
Sunday, January 16
John Murphy, Manager at Everygame Poker, said: "Taking part in the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD is any poker player's dream and that is why we have put this incredible prize package together.
"We can't wait for some of our best players to join the Evergame Poker team on the stunning island and St. Maarten and for them to go head-to-head with some of the players on the planet as they compete for their share of the massive prize pot.
"It is prize packages such as this that make Everygame Poker the number one poker site for players from around the world."
In addition to its unrivalled poker tournaments and prizes, Everygame Poker offers a range of promotions across other games including its legendary Blackjack Jackpot. From 3 – 9 January, players can play for their share of $2,000 by completing certain blackjack events.
This includes:
Spades blackjack = $5
Hearts blackjack = $5
Diamonds blackjack = $5
Clubs blackjack = $5
Small suite 21 = $10
Big suite 21 = $25
Suited big suite 21 = $500
ENDS
Editors notes:
About Everygame Poker:
https://poker.everygame.eu/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005148/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.