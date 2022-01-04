Global Building Energy Management Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring ABB, Accenture and Cisco Systems Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Building Energy Management: Applications and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for building energy management should grow from $7.2 billion in 2021 to $14.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report covers the impact of COVID-19 across the market segments. COVID-19 represents the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the building energy management system market.

Crucial information for market leaders and followers in the company profile chapter, as well as key developments and the competition landscape, are covered to make the report compatible with the current market situation.

All market values are in U.S. dollars ($) and are calculated as nominal value; 2020 is considered the base year, and 2021 is the projected year, Values are forecast from 2022 to 2026. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage represents the cumulative five-year growth.

Based on solution the market is divided into three segments: hardware, software and services. Hardware is the basic necessity to activate any building energy management system, but technology is shifting toward wireless due to the integration of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the conventional technology. Consumers are therefore shifting toward wireless-type systems that can be operated with mobile phones due to the cloud platform. Software is used for converting machine language to the readable language and for active building automation systems. The software segment is expected to grow in the coming five years due to the rising awareness of smart buildings, as well as government policies and regulations for energy conservation. The last part of system solution segment is service. The service segment includes third-party service providers, as well as the entities that install building energy management systems.

"Old building" or "retrofitting" applications comprise the eye-catching segment for investors because there is a wide variety of customers in the global market. Some purchase products for 20 to 30 years, whereas others purchase products based on subscription. A subscription may be monthly, half yearly or years in length. The price of the product and service in this industry is determined per point or per connection, meaning the number of the connections with building equipment can increase the overall price of a building energy management system. A preplanning of a building is required for a new system. Government permission is also required. According to the construction planner, a building takes time 12 months to 18 months to construct. Therefore, the new building segment is expected to be a low revenue generator compared to the retrofitting segment.

The wired and wireless connectivity is combined for a building energy management system. The wired segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to its reliability and strong connection abilities. Wired systems are used in hospitals and defense buildings due to the frequent connectivity between building equipment. Hotel and retail applications have shown positive adoption of wireless technology, mainly in guest rooms. A hotel's key building equipment is connected with a wired system, whereas the room equipment is connected with wireless technology.

The market is calculated from the supply side, thus in the scope of the market, it covers revenue from manufacturers, rather than from distributors, independent sellers and shops.

Hardware.

Software.

Services.

Wireless.

Wired.

New building

Residential

Commercial.

Public.

Old building (retrofitting)

Residential.

Commercial.

Public.

