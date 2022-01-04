Insights on the Intimate Apparel Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BareWeb, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Intimate Apparel Market Research Report by Product, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intimate Apparel Market size was estimated at USD 29.83 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 32.52 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% reaching USD 51.03 billion by 2026.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Intimate Apparel Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Intimate Apparel Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-consciousness customers, especially women

Growing customization from manufacturers in various undergarments

Restraints

Certain incidents of skin allergies from renowned intimate apparel brands

Opportunities

Increasing growth opportunities in innovative mobile applications

Challenges

Increased availability of exact substitute of premium products

