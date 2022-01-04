Worldwide IoT Sensors Industry to 2026 - Emergence of Requirements of Cross-Domain Collaborations Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "IoT Sensors Market Research Report by Sensor Type, Network Technology, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT Sensors Market size was estimated at USD 7,442.59 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 9,397.15 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.60% reaching USD 30,643.19 million by 2026.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IoT Sensors Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT Sensors Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT Sensors Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global IoT Sensors Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT Sensors Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT Sensors Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT Sensors Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT Sensors Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand for integration of IoT in industries that involve sensor-based measurements for analysis and decision support

Increasing usage of area sensors for various applications in manufacturing, from system assembly lines to test and inspection, and continuous innovations

Rising applications of smart sensors in multiple industries

Restraints

Data security concerns

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of building automation features in end use industries

Supportive government initiatives and funds for IoT projects

Benefits of implementation of predictive maintenance programs for IoT applications

Emergence of requirements of cross-domain collaborations

Challenges

Lack of common protocols and communication standards

High power consumption by connected devices

Companies Mentioned

ABB

AMS AG

Analog Devices

Bosch Sensortec

Broadcom (Avago)

Emerson Electric

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

Knowles Electronics

Monnit

Murata Manufacturing

NXP Semiconductors

Omron

Safran Colibrys SA

Sensata Technologies

Sensirion

Siemens AG

Smartthings

Stmicroelectronics

TDK (Invensense)

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments

