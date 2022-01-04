Ethiopia Diesel Genset (Generator) Markets, 2021-2027 by 5 - 75 KVA, 75.1 - 375 KVA, 375.1 - 750 KVA, 750.1 - 1000 KVA, Above 1000 KVA - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ethiopia Diesel Genset (Generator) Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast By KVA (5 - 75 KVA, 75.1 - 375 KVA, 375.1 - 750 KVA, 750.1 - 1000 KVA, Above 1000 KVA), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation & Public Infrastructure) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market report comprehensively covers the Diesel Genset market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel Genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Synopsis

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market declined in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, which caused a halt to economic and manufacturing activities across the country. The Ethiopian market is primarily import-driven, and disruptions in the supply chain and international trade have significantly impacted the diesel genset market in the country.

However, an upsurge in the construction activities, tourism sector, and manufacturing sectors under the ambit of "Growth and Transformation Plan-III" and Ethiopia vision 2025 plan is anticipated to boost the diesel genset market in the upcoming years. Projects such as the Awash railway project, 250ha agricultural processing park, Public Service Depo Jemo site, among others launched by the Ethiopian government, would act as catalysts for the overall growth of the diesel genset market in Ethiopia.

According to the publisher, the Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-27. Attributed to the presence of a robust industrial sector in Ethiopia along with a rapidly growing automotive sector, the diesel gensets market in the country accounted for a major share in the market.

However, the market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate on account of flourishing construction and industrial segments providing immense opportunities for the diesel gensets demand in the country during the forecast period.

Further, the Ethiopia Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Programme 2020 are a few of the government initiatives, which aims at developing and strengthening public service sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and tourism, creating a huge demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities, leading to a surge in demand for Diesel Genset Market in Ethiopia.

Market Analysis by Application

By applications segment, the industrial sector accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2020 owing to increasing industrial output and the upcoming industrial parks in the country. Moreover, the increasing number of textile and leather manufacturing industries has also raised the demand for diesel gensets over the last few years.

The Ethiopian government is taking a proactive approach to make Ethiopia a light manufacturing hub in Africa and a lower-middle-income economy by 2025. Further, during the forecast period, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth due to hotel expansions and the flourishing banking industry in the country.

Market Analysis by kVA Rating

In Ethiopia, Diesel Gensets with a rating of 75.1 kVA-375 kVA accounted for the majority of revenue share in the overall market in 2020 due to increased demand for diesel gensets across sectors such as hospitality, industrial, mining, and construction.

Growing road infrastructure investment would further drive the market as the Ethiopian government intends to invest around $194 mn to construct four new roads comprising a length of 299 km.

Increasing utilization of lower power rating gensets across domains, such as telecom infrastructure and the commercial sector, would help the 75.1 kVA-375 kVA diesel genset market segment maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Key Attractiveness of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report:

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Overview.

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Outlook.

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Forecast.

Historical data and forecast of Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By kVA Ratings, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Applications, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Regions, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Share, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:By kVA Ratings

Up to 75 kVA

1 - 375 kVA

1 - 750 kVA

1 - 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Applications

Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES, Construction, Offices)

Industrial

Residential

Transportation & Infrastructure

By Regions

Eastern Region

Western Region

Companies Mentioned

Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment Co.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Deutz AG

Generac Power Systems, Inc

JET Electric Machinery Co. Ltd

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler Co.

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

