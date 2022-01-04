Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Device Type, Component, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market Research Report by Device Type, Component, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market size was estimated at USD 937.84 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,125.58 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.35% reaching USD 2,850.79 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Face Recognition using Edge Computing Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing adoption of facial recognition using edge computing

Growing adoption to resolve latency-specific issues in face recognition applications

Succoring real-time and intelligent applications

Restraints

Issues over security and user mobility

Opportunities

Seamless and personalized experience to improve business processes

Increasing integration with AI drones and video surveillance

Challenges

Technical and computational issues with embedded device such as interoperability, accessibility, and configuration

