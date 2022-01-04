Global Volumetric Video Market Outlook to 2026: Growing Applications of Volumetric Video for Progressive Medical Imaging and Image-Guided Surgery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Volumetric Video Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Sports, Events, Entertainment, Medical, Advertisement, Education), Content Delivery, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global volumetric video market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2021 to 2026.
A few key factors driving the growth of this market are surging demand for enhanced match viewing experience, increasing demand for 3D/360 content in entertainment sector, proliferation of content delivery devices driving demand for 3D content, growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors due to COVID-19, and rising investments in AR/VR ecosystem.
The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the volumetric video market during the forecast period. The number of cameras used in volumetric capture studios ranges from two to more than a hundred.
The major factor fueling the growth of the volumetric video hardware market is the increasing number of studios being constructed by major players for sports, filmmaking, gaming, medical, and advertisement applications. Avatar Dimension (US), Metaverse XR studio (UK), Volumetric Capture Stage (US), Korea Immersive Studio (South Korea), Jump Studio (South Korea), and Volumetric Video Studio - Kawasaki (Canon) (Japan) are among the recently opened volumetric studios in 2021 and 2020.
The volumetric video market for the medical application is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of holograms in medical imaging by surgeons to view a specific diseased part or an organ of a body in 360 degrees.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities in Volumetric Video Market - Increasing Demand for 3D/360 Content in Entertainment Sector to Drive Volumetric Video Market
- Volumetric Video Market, by Offering - Hardware Expected to Dominate During Forecast Period
- Volumetric Video Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country - Sports, Events, and Entertainment and China to be Largest Segments in Asia-Pacific in 2021
- Volumetric Video Market, by Application - Sports, Events, and Entertainment Application to Hold Largest Size of Market During Forecast Period
- Volumetric Video Market, by Geography - US to Account for Largest Share of Volumetric Video Market in 2021
Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
-
Surging Demand for Enhanced Match Viewing Experience
- Increasing Demand for 3D/360 Content in Entertainment Sector
- Proliferation of Content Delivery Devices Driving Demand for 3D Content
- Growing Demand for Augmented Reality in Retail and e-Commerce Sectors due to COVID-19
- Rising Investments in AR/VR Ecosystem
-
Restraints
- High Cost of Production of Volumetric Video
- Less Effective Projection Under Sunlight
-
Opportunities
- Latent Potential of Volumetric Video in Teleconferencing
- Growing Applications of Volumetric Video for Progressive Medical Imaging and Image-Guided Surgery
- Commercialization of 5G to Offer Low Latency and High Bandwidth Speed for Volumetric Video Content Delivery
-
Challenges
- Lack of Standardization for 3D Content Creation
- Key Trends in Volumetric Video Market
- Emergence of Mobile Volumetric Studio on Wheels
- Adoption of Portable 3D Volumetric Capture Booths
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Volumetric Video Capture
- Telecom Players Partnering with Volumetric Capture Solution Providers
- Volumetric Capture as a Rental Service
- Forward Integration Across Value Chain
- Startups Partnering with Technology Giants
-
Case Studies
- Rock Paper Reality (RPR) and Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios Come Together to Bring First-of-its-Kind Holographic Modeling and Fashion Platform to Online Shopping
- 8i Provides Medical Training Simulation to American Soldiers in Battle Realistic Scenario
- Analysis of Golf Players at 48th Open Royal Portrush by Mark Robots Motion Control
- Value Chain Analysis
- Volumetric Video Ecosystem
-
Regulations
- Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)
- Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH)
- Privacy Regulations
- CE Mark
- Volumetric Format Association
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Patents Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
Volumetric Video Market, by Volumetric Capture
Volumetric Video Market, by Application
Volumetric Video Market, by Content Delivery
Geographic Analysis
Company Profiles
- 3nfinite/Hype VR
- 4Dviews
- 8i
- Arcturus Studios Holdings, Inc.
- Atomontage
- Avatar Dimension
- Axiio OY
- Canon Inc.
- Capturing Reality
- Coretec Group
- DGene
- Dimension
- DoubleMe
- EF EVE
- Evercoast
- Google LLC
- Holocap
- Holooh
- Holoxica
- Humense Pty. Ltd.
- Imagine Room
- Intel Corporation
- IO Industries Inc.
- Jadu AR, Inc.
- LightSpace Technologies
- Magic Leap, Inc.
- Mantis Vision Ltd.
- Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC)
- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook)
- Metastage
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mod Tech Labs, Inc.
- Prox & Reverie
- Raytrix GmbH
- RealView Imaging
- Scandy Co.
- Scatter (Depthkit)
- Sony Group Corporation
- Stereolabs Inc.
- Tetavi
- Unity Technologies
- Verizon Communications
- VividQ
- Volograms Ltd.
- Volucap
- Voxon Photonics
