Global Autonomous Off-Highway Equipment Growth Opportunities: Cross-industry Collaboration, Bundling of Services and Public and Private Sector Synergies will be Key - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The ability to handle extreme loads, continuous 24/7 operation, and safety are driving the development of autonomous technologies for off-highway equipment. Development of automation will move faster here than in the on-highway space mainly because of the standardized and often-isolated mining, construction, and agricultural operating environment combined with labor shortages and higher operating costs overall. Autonomous off-highway equipment probably will hit the market even before self-driving cars do, reversing a trend in which off-highway equipment followed automotive by 10 years in technology adoption.

At least 43 companies have operated or are operating autonomous equipment through on-site trials and pilots. Through staged retrofitting, site operators and integration leaders will approach autonomy in a paced manner, with mining applications as initial adopters (driven by mining haul trucks). Earth-moving construction equipment and tractors also will be ideal for autonomous operation.

Further cooperation between industry associations, governments, and OEMs will accelerate the development of regulatory mandates, while OEM synergies with Tier I suppliers and tech companies will significantly drive down costs and increase competitiveness with conventional equipment. Collaboration between established stakeholders and new-age tech companies is already happening and will become more common.

Equipped with retrofit kits and more pilot results, OEMs will be more successful in convincing potential customers of the benefits of autonomous machines. Labor shortages, higher fuel prices, and increasing operational costs will force companies to accelerate the pace of advancement and explore various formulas to upgrade technology. Increased efficiency and utilization and lower operational costs will be prioritized, which will influence technology choice and purchase patterns.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem

Levels of Automation

Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Top Competitors

3. Regulatory Framework and Requirements

Autonomous Vehicle Initiatives

ISO Framework

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Framework

US Autonomous Technology Administrative Efforts

Canadian Automated and Connected Vehicles Safety Framework

European Guidelines on Automated Vehicles

European Type Approval and Directives for Machinery

Chinese Autonomous Solutions Development Framework

4. Government Initiatives and Investment

AI Venture Capital Investments

AI Venture Capital Investment Breakdowns

US Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

Canadian Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

European Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

EU Member States' Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

UK Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

Chinese Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

Other Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

5. Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Technology Trends

Functional Block Diagram of Autonomous Operation

Autonomous Equipment Mechanism

Construction/Mining Autonomous Operation Schematics

Agricultural Autonomous Operation - Case Study: OMNiDRIVE

Agriculture - Levels of Automation

Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Components

6. Market Dynamics, Landscape, and Ecosystem

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

OEM Launch Roadmap - North America

OEM Launch Roadmap - Europe

OEM Launch Roadmap - China

OEM Launch Roadmap - Rest of World

Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem

7. Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis

Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc

Market Opportunities by Region

Market Opportunities by Industry

Market Forecast

Forecast Methodology

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Regulatory Mandates, Specification Standards, and Liability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cross-industry Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 3 - Application Areas and Use Cases

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Takeaways

