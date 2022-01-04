Growth Drivers in Global Electric Two-wheeler Market: Evolving Business Models Accelerating the Adoption of E2W - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Electric Two-wheeler OEM Strategies and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the growing electrification of vehicles across the globe, there has been increased demand for electric vehicles, especially electric two-wheelers, as they are the fastest growing transport mode in most developing countries. Furthermore, the COVID-19 situation has also forced commuters to avoid public transport and transition toward personal mobility.

Growing government support for the implementation of electric two-wheelers through subsidies, incentives, and tax rebates has encouraged OEMs to explore the electric two-wheeler space. Further, growing investment in start-ups, charging infrastructure, and innovative business models are expected to create more lucrative opportunities for the electric two-wheeler market.

This study assesses the growth strategies of some key electric two-wheeler OEMs and start-ups across the globe and the growth opportunities for the global electric two-wheeler industry.

It presents a holistic view of some key global OEMs, their profiles, and their top strategies for growth.

It provides insights on OEM strategies and presents the reader with a vision of how industry participants have been strategizing to increase the sales, expand their businesses, and collaborate with other stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Global E2W Industry Scope of Analysis

Snapshot of Key Competitors in the Global E2W Industry

Growth Drivers in Global Electric Two-wheeler Market

Growth Restraints in Global Electric Two-wheeler Market

Regional Segmentation

Global E2W - Benchmarking

Key Challenges for Electric Two-wheeler OEMs

Key Markets EV Incentives for Two Wheelers

Geographical Spread of Key E2W Brands

3. Global Electric 2W OEM Strategies

Yadea

Niu Technologies

Gogoro

Okinawa Autotech

Hero Electric

Zero Motorcycles

Govecs AG

Energica Motor Company

Harley Davidson

Askoll EVA S.P.A

4. Key Start-ups E2W OEM Strategies

VinFast

Ather Energy

Damon Motors

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Electric Two-wheeler OEMs

Growth Opportunity 1 - Convergence of Stakeholders and OEMs for the Growth of the Industry

Growth Opportunity 2 - Evolving Business Models Accelerating the Adoption of E2W

Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Developments Driving the Demand for E2W

Growth Opportunity 4 - Standardization of Swappable Batteries to Expand the Horizon for Cross-manufacturer Battery Sharing

Growth Opportunity 5 - Increasing Investments in Electric Mobility Start-ups to Encourage Innovative Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70cj45

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005488/en/