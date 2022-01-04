Growth Drivers in Global Electric Two-wheeler Market: Evolving Business Models Accelerating the Adoption of E2W - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Electric Two-wheeler OEM Strategies and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the growing electrification of vehicles across the globe, there has been increased demand for electric vehicles, especially electric two-wheelers, as they are the fastest growing transport mode in most developing countries. Furthermore, the COVID-19 situation has also forced commuters to avoid public transport and transition toward personal mobility.
Growing government support for the implementation of electric two-wheelers through subsidies, incentives, and tax rebates has encouraged OEMs to explore the electric two-wheeler space. Further, growing investment in start-ups, charging infrastructure, and innovative business models are expected to create more lucrative opportunities for the electric two-wheeler market.
This study assesses the growth strategies of some key electric two-wheeler OEMs and start-ups across the globe and the growth opportunities for the global electric two-wheeler industry.
It presents a holistic view of some key global OEMs, their profiles, and their top strategies for growth.
It provides insights on OEM strategies and presents the reader with a vision of how industry participants have been strategizing to increase the sales, expand their businesses, and collaborate with other stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Global E2W Industry Scope of Analysis
- Snapshot of Key Competitors in the Global E2W Industry
- Growth Drivers in Global Electric Two-wheeler Market
- Growth Restraints in Global Electric Two-wheeler Market
- Regional Segmentation
- Global E2W - Benchmarking
- Key Challenges for Electric Two-wheeler OEMs
- Key Markets EV Incentives for Two Wheelers
- Geographical Spread of Key E2W Brands
3. Global Electric 2W OEM Strategies
- Yadea
- Niu Technologies
- Gogoro
- Okinawa Autotech
- Hero Electric
- Zero Motorcycles
- Govecs AG
- Energica Motor Company
- Harley Davidson
- Askoll EVA S.P.A
4. Key Start-ups E2W OEM Strategies
- VinFast
- Ather Energy
- Damon Motors
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Electric Two-wheeler OEMs
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Convergence of Stakeholders and OEMs for the Growth of the Industry
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Evolving Business Models Accelerating the Adoption of E2W
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Developments Driving the Demand for E2W
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Standardization of Swappable Batteries to Expand the Horizon for Cross-manufacturer Battery Sharing
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Increasing Investments in Electric Mobility Start-ups to Encourage Innovative Solutions
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005488/en/
