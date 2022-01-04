Roland Teams Up with Disney Music Group to Premiere A Cappella Singing Sensation DCappella's New Single "Prince Ali" During CES 2022 Digital

Roland, a leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, and electronic musical instrument gear, is proud to announce it has teamed up with Disney Music Group in support of their a cappella sensation DCappella and the world premiere of their new single "Prince Ali," a pioneering take on the Aladdin classic, blending DCappella's vocal precision with groundbreaking electronic effects made possible by Roland's technology. The group, along with its co-founder, the notable Pitch Perfect on-site vocal producer and music director, Deke Sharon, created the single using the popular BOSS RC-505 tabletop looper, Roland SP-404 sampler and Roland VT-4 Vocal Transformer. The Roland + Disney Music Group collaboration highlights Roland's dedication to the artists and producers who rely on Roland and BOSS products to create exceptional music and marks Roland's first collaboration of many with Disney Music Group.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005207/en/
DCappella, Along with its Co-founder, "Pitch Perfect" On-site Vocal Producer and Music Director, Deke Sharon, Created Single Using Popular BOSS RC-505 Tabletop Looper, Roland SP-404 Sampler, and Roland VT-4 Vocal Transformer (Photo: Business Wire)
Roland and Disney Music Group first began working together when DCappella's Antonio Fernandez sought technical guidance from Roland during the pre-production of "Prince Ali."
Said Fernandez, "This Roland gear is a game-changer, leveling up what's possible in the a cappella world."
Roland has since supported the group, whose renowned beatboxer Fernandez, alongside music director Deke Sharon depended on Roland's SP-404 sampler and VT-4 Vocal Transformer as well as a BOSS RC-505 looper to create DCappella's unique take on the classic Disney song.
"When guitars went electronic a new sound was born, and now we're blending DCappella's modern a cappella technique with Roland's incredible effects, resulting in a mind-blowing new vocal sound," said Deke Sharon, DCappella's co-creator, music director, arranger, and producer.
Brian Alli, Roland's vice president of artist relations, added, "Roland is honored to work with DCappella and the team at Disney Music Group. This is our first time collaborating with Disney Music Group, and we are thrilled our sampler, looper and vocal transformer gear was chosen to create this exciting new single from such a talented group of musicians. Special engagements are already under discussion between Roland and Disney Music Group for future exciting events together."
The "Prince Ali" music video and single will premiere on DisneyMusicVEVO January 5, 2022, at 12:00AM ET at the link here.
For the press kit, including hi-resolution images, click here. To learn more about Roland's products, visit Roland.com.
About DCappella
DCappella is Disney Music Group's premier a cappella singing sensation featuring seven world-class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan. Contemporary a cappella pioneer Deke Sharon is the group's co-creator, music director, arranger, and album producer.
About DMG
Disney Music Group is home to Hollywood Records, Walt Disney Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels' genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Sofia Carson, American Idol winner Laine Hardy, TINI Stoessel, Dreamers, Olivia Holt, Joywave, Breaking Benjamin, Bea Miller, DCappella, almost monday, Scarypoolparty and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks from some of the largest movie franchises in the world – from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, including the chart-topping "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Mulan," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "WandaVision," "The Mandalorian," Oscar®-winning "Coco" and "Moana" soundtracks, the Oscar and Grammy®-winning "Frozen" soundtrack, and the Oscar-winning "Soul" score. Recent titles include "The Book of Boba Fett," "Encanto" and 20th Century's "West Side Story." DMG has a rich catalog with a lasting legacy that has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films like "Snow White," "Star Wars," and "Beauty and the Beast," as well as artists like Annette Funicello, and beloved classic songs like "It's a Small World." DMG produces the Disney For Scores podcast series highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits
About Roland Corporation
For nearly 50 years, Roland's innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company's trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com or see your local Roland dealer.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005207/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.