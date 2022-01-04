MNP Interconnection Telecom Solutions India Passes 300 Million Ported Numbers Milestone

Since 2011, the iconectiv subsidiary has played a key role in transforming India's telecom market into one of the world's most competitive by giving consumers and businesses the freedom to choose.

MNP Interconnection Telecom Solutions India (MITS), an iconectiv subsidiary, has passed a major milestone having processed 300 million port requests out of a total 575 million subscribers in Zone 2. Why it Matters: Mobile number porting frees India's consumers and businesses to keep their mobile number when switching service providers. That freedom also fosters competition and drives innovation.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) is good for businesses, consumers and the industry because it provides customers with choices, which drives competition and innovation. India is a prime example of these benefits. Since 2011, MNP Interconnection Telecom Solutions India (MITS), an iconectiv subsidiary, has managed over 300 million port requests across its 575 million subscribers throughout Zone 2.

These milestones highlight iconectiv's expertise in ensuring the fast, error-free porting that's key for customer satisfaction. Accurate porting also ensures that India's mobile service providers can correctly and efficiently route phone calls and text messages, which helps maximize their revenue, profitability and brand reputation.

"Over the past decade, MNP has played a key role in subscriber acquisitions by mobile service providers in an already competitive Indian telecom market. With a world-class service, based on a robust iconectiv software, MITS has enabled the subscribers to opt for the mobile service provider of their choice without changing their number, while giving all mobile service providers more opportunities to grow their subscriber base and revenue," said Kshitij Lal, Managing Director, MITS.

MITS has successfully helped mobile service providers achieve smooth merger and consolidation activities without any disruption of services for subscribers. MITS also ensured flawless implementation of corporate porting, national porting, UPC generation and several other enhancements in MNP processes as per the requirements of the Industry and the Government.

