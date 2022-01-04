Infogain Appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as President and Chief Operating Officer

Experience leading over 100,000 global team members; will drive Infogain vision and growth
Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based global leader in human-centered digital platform engineering services, has appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as President and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for global operations. Reporting to CEO Ayan Mukerji, he will support and execute Infogain's strategy of combining cloud, experience, and AI to build innovative human-centered digital solutions for our customers.
Nevatia is a well-respected IT industry veteran with close to three decades of experience in client value creation and delivery, incubating new business verticals, managing large P&Ls, and leading culturally diverse global organizations with more than 100,000 global team members. In his most recent role as Mindtree's Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, he was responsible for designing, planning, and implementing business strategies and operating plans that align with the company's vision and long-term goals.
Prior to Mindtree, Nevatia served in senior leadership roles at Accenture for many years. As Managing Director and Director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centres in India for Accenture, he was part of their Indian executive leadership team, delivering programs in system integration, application outsourcing, infrastructure, digital, and security services across different industry groups.
Infogain CEO Ayan Mukerji said, "Dayapatra brings deep knowledge of managing growth and scale with a solid understanding of technology. Infogain will benefit from this expertise. His addition to our executive leadership team will also add a new perspective and enhance our ability to solve complex business challenges facing our customers today."
Mukerji continued, "I'd also like to thank Eddie Chandhok for his 18 years of outstanding performance nurturing our organization's growth. Eddie will stay on with the company and continue to drive Infogain's M&A function, which is increasingly becoming more strategic as we continue to bring on new talent and integrate new global delivery locations."
Dayapatra added, "I am excited to be joining a rapidly growing digital engineering company like Infogain, with futuristic leaders who are all-in, building platforms that drive our customers' business."
Shashank Singh, Partner at Apax, which advises funds that are majority owners of Infogain, said, "Dayapatra's impressive background and experience working with CEOs, CDOs, and CTOs of Fortune 100 companies make him a great fit for taking Infogain's delivery and operations to the next level."
Rohan Haldea, Partner at Apax, added, "This is another exciting step in Infogain's growth journey and will drive performance excellence in the global team."
Dayapatra has a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from IET, Lucknow, and a master's degree in General Management from IISc, Bangalore.
About Infogain
Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services.
Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005521/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.