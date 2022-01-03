Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in January 2022

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP today announced that Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Trey Adams, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations, Sales & Marketing; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of January 2022. Participation by the management team will vary by event.
- The Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference 2022 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022; Mr. Adams will participate in a virtual panel on behalf of the Company at 10:20 a.m. ET.
- The ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company's website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of January 3, 2022.
About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.
Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005282/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.