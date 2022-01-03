a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA, a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Jill Ramsey, and Chief Financial Officer, Ciaran Long, will participate in the fireside chat.
The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.aka-brands.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the fireside chat.
About a.k.a. Brands
Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer obsessed, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.
