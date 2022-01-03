SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta Materials" or "the Company") MMAT TRCH) MMTLP violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 4, 2022.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Meta Material's business combination would result in an SEC investigation and subpoena captioned In the Matter of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. The Company overstated its business dealings and connections. The Company also overstated its actual ability to build and commercialize its products. The Company's product line was not likely to disrupt the market due to factors such as its high price point. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Meta Materials, investors suffered damages.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

