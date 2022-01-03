Jefferies to Release its Fourth-Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results on January 12, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF today announced it will release its fourth-quarter and annual 2021 financial results on the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
About Jefferies
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our wholly owned subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies, and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies' Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.
